Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Boys,' 'WandaVision' Among Genre Series That Could Benefit From 'Game of Thrones' Effect at the Emmys

By Danielle Turchiano
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-producer-director Eric Kripke has been working in genre television for almost 20 years. His long-running “Supernatural” featured dramatic, awards-bait themes such as chosen family, religion, addiction and working through trauma (in addition to demon-hunting), but only picked up three Emmy noms, all in Creative Arts categories (two for sound editing and one for music composition).

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Lena Waithe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Drama Series#Thrones Series#The Television Academy#Licata Co#Hbo#Disney Plus#Lovecraft Country#Variety S Newsletter#Genre Television#Limited Series#Tv#The Cw#Storytelling#Creative Arts Categories#Entertaining Escapism#Awards Voters#Edgier Things#Heavier Themes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Actress Was Really Tortured for Intense Scene

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham faced a characteristically brutal ending on the show, but she is just now revealing the details of the experience. In a new interview with Collider, she confirmed that she was truly waterboarded during Septa Unella's torture scene in Season 6. While Waddingham is a dedicated actress, she admitted it was a lot for her to go through.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Hobbit actor confirms he's been secretly cast in Game of Thrones prequel series

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has secretly added a new cast member – The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish. "I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started," McTavish told Stylist. "It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

The Limited Series Conundrum: What to Do With the Emmy Awards Most Competitive Category

Every year we say it, and each year it becomes even more accurate than it was the year before: the Outstanding Limited Series category is out of control. There are plenty of reasons why limited series is so often the horse race to watch when it comes to the Emmy Awards. For one thing, like film and the Oscars, there’s no chance of repeat winners mucking up the category, making each year’s showdown a blank slate, pitting new project against new project, with marquee actors facing off against complete unknowns in categories increasingly difficult to predict.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Next Game of Thrones Spin-Off Gets a Writer

One of the many Game of Thrones prequels in the works from HBO has landed a writer to tell the story of the legendary Princess Nymeria. The world of Westeros continues to expand. This past March, it was revealed that HBO was developing a trio of spin-offs set in the Game of Thrones world. This is on top of the already filming House of the Dragon, and the animated series revealed earlier this year. The projects, all of which would take place at different points in the series’ history are tentatively referred to as: Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’

Michiel Huisman has been cast in one of the lead roles of the upcoming Apple action-thriller series “Echo 3,” Variety has learned. Huisman joins recently announced cast member Luke Evans. Set in South America, “Echo 3″ follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Reports Bearded for Soldier Boy Duty

Now things are getting serious in and around the production on the third season of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys. How interesting? How about "Jensen Ackles" interesting? That's right, the Supernatural star shared an Instagram post set outside his Soldier Boy trailer to offer fans some friendly greetings- and not-so-subtly tease what's still to come from Vought's "original supe"… the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"… Soldier Boy. Our biggest takeaway? Out theory about Ackles going with a "bearded Chris Evans" look is still alive and kicking.
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Could Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') Challenge Mbedu or Taylor-Joy?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Will Anthony Ramos Get a Boost From 'In the Heights' for the Emmys?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: This race does not have as deep a bench as its female counterparts, but it is exciting nonetheless. The actors in contention here are mostly multi-nominated and previously awarded at the Emmys, now seeking another touch of the gold statue. Anthony Ramos seems to be one of the few potential first-timers for his work in HBO’s “In Treatment.” With the critical acclaim he’s receiving for his electric turn in Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will release one week before the opening of nominations-round voting, he could find himself becoming one of the top contenders for the prize. Ramos would be just the fifth Latino actor to be nominated in this category in the 73 years of the Emmys. Edward James Olmos, who is one of those five previously nominated (and awarded for “Miami Vice” in 1985), could be a dark horse entry for his work on “Mayans M.C.,” along with many others from the FX show’s diverse ensemble.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

Here’s how Ralph Macchio knows the “Netflix Effect” is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. “Outside of having a mask on, it’s tougher to get out to the grocery store,” he says. “I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it’s a little bit limited.” It’s not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he’s not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, “The Karate Kid” franchise, reborn as “
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff recruits Amanda Segel to write

Helstrom vet Amanda Segel is heading to HBO to pen one of the many Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in production at the premium cable network. According to Deadline, Amanda Segel has officially signed on to serve as writer on the Game of Thrones spinoff series, 10,000 Ships. First announced...
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SECRET INVASION: Carmen Ejogo Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast Of Marvel's Disney+ Series

The expanding cast of Marvel's Secret Invasion may be about to get even more impressive with the addition of Carmen Ejogo. According to The Illuminerdi, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress is in advanced talks to join the Disney+ series' ensemble. Though details on her role are sparse, Ejogo's character is said to be "from the same world as Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury," and is described as "a powerful leader with a spy feel."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki Teaser: Guess What The God of Mischief Finds So "Adorable"?

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki kicking off its six-episode run beginning Wednesday, June 9, the studio and streamer are doing as much as they can to make sure viewers understand the dynamic between Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. On one hand, the TVA has Loki under lock and key to help them fix all the problems with the timestream that he caused. On the other hand… his title is "God of Mischief"? So while the TVA might think they're in control, Loki is about to reveal to them what's so "Adorable" about that.