Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Vote blocked on renaming Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive for Black explorer Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

By John Byrne, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvbv7_0aCGWd4M00
Tremell Williams holds an illustration of a renamed Lake Shore Drive as activist Blaq Ice speaks in support of the renaming at a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago on May 26, 2021. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

An effort to honor Chicago’s Black founder Wednesday by putting his name on the city’s most iconic street ran aground — at least temporarily — at a City Council meeting marked by parliamentary maneuvering, accusations of racial inequity and threats of future payback.

The acrimony that broke out in council chambers as two aldermen deferred the vote on whether to rename outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable was noteworthy even in a body renowned for high octane clashes and political theatrics.

The DuSable naming ordinance will come back to the council for an up-or-down vote next month, so the delay might just be temporary. It remains to be seen whether hard feelings linger among Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the 50 aldermen.

When the ordinance — which the mayor has not supported — came up for a vote Wednesday, Lightfoot immediately recognized downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins, despite the fact South Side Ald. Sophia King was calling for a roll-call vote on the measure.

Lightfoot later told reporters she saw Hopkins’ hand first.

Giving Hopkins the floor allowed him to move to defer the DuSable proposal. His motion was promptly seconded by close mayoral ally Ald. Ariel Reboyras even as King called out to Lightfoot, “Oh, come on, President, don’t be so transparent.”

“Ald. King, you’re out of order, please,” Lightfoot replied.

“I’m not out of order,” King said. “I had my hand up before. I see the play here, I called for a roll call, just like we did before. This is just inequity playing out, right here in front of us.”

The parliamentary maneuvering to stop his ordinance prompted South Side Ald. David Moore to promise to block “everything” in retribution.

He quickly made good on his threat, using his own parliamentary move to shunt several proposed ordinances by Hopkins and others to the council Rules Committee, where they will require at least one extra hearing before they can be considered for passage.

Before Wednesday’s meeting — with rumors of a pending deferral swirling — Moore said his colleagues had plenty of time to learn about the particulars of his DuSable ordinance, so there was no legitimate reason for any of them to delay it.

“When I defer something, it’s because I need more information,” he said. “That’s not the case here, so why would they do this? I do think there are racial overtones.”

But Hopkins, 2nd, said it’s still unclear if the new street name would force residents in several downtown buildings to change their home addresses, and said he needs clarity on that before voting on it.

Reboyras could not immediately be reached to discuss his reasons for voting to defer the measure.

As if to bless the high-drama proceedings, a renowned 1980s-era Council Wars character, former Ald. Dick Mell, appeared at Wednesday’s meeting via video link to talk about a longtime city employee who was being honored. Mell spoke for several minutes before Lightfoot urged Reboyras to cut him off.

After the meeting, Lightfoot said it’s time to honor DuSable for his role in founding the city but there’s a difference of opinion about how to do so.

Many people she’s spoken to are opposed to changing Lake Shore Drive’s name, she said. “It’s one of the most iconic assets the city has. When you say Lake Shore Drive, people know you’re talking about Chicago, and I think that’s very important,” Lightfoot said.

“At the end of the day, the people who are Lake Shore Drive or nothing, we’ll see where that goes,” she said.

With the delay, aldermen will instead consider changing the outer drive’s name from Hollywood Avenue to 67th Street at the June 23 meeting, unless Lightfoot schedules a special meeting before then.

The proposed change is the highest profile renaming of a public space in Chicago in recent memory. Lake Shore Drive is a beloved, rambling piece of the city’s DNA (even though public space advocates complain it cuts walkers and bikers off from the lakefront).

Compare that with crusading Black journalist Ida B. Wells getting a stretch of less prominent Congress Parkway named for her in 2019 , and with former Mayor Jane Byrne’s name being added in 2014 to the heavily trafficked but hardly adored Circle Interchange .

The DuSable renaming plan also has been met with more dissent than most earlier changes. In fact, Moore said last month he was told Lightfoot had “concerns about marketing the city” if his proposal succeeded. The mayor has proposed her own separate downtown DuSable honor.

And he said he was approached by someone from the administration who tried to convince him to just rename the outer drive south of 35th Street, which only would have impacted the road in predominantly Black parts of Chicago.

Moore started his push in 2019. He brought the plan forward after he said he was upset by how little he heard Chicago’s founder’s name as a downtown boat tour guide talked about the many honorees in the city’s public places.

But while renaming Chicago’s lakefront boulevard would be by far the most prominent honor bestowed upon DuSable, it’s hardly the only one.

There’s DuSable Harbor in Lake Michigan east of Grant Park, the DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park and a bust of DuSable along Michigan Avenue just north of the DuSable Bridge downtown.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

The DuSable Leadership Academy high school in Bronzeville operates out of a landmarked building that for decades housed the larger DuSable High School.

For the many supporters of renaming Lake Shore Drive, all those other designations pale next to this one, which Moore has argued will help South Side children such as those in his predominantly African American 17th Ward “see the possibilities.”

And there could be another dedication in the works for DuSable , who’s credited as the area’s first nonnative settler for establishing a trading post along the river in 1779.

While declining to endorse the Lake Shore Drive ordinance, Lightfoot introduced her own plan to rename the downtown Riverwalk for the Haitian explorer and to finally complete DuSable Park, which Mayor Harold Washington first proposed in the 1980s for a 3.3-acre site east of Lake Shore Drive downtown near the never-completed Spire tower.

Moore said the mayor’s plan was appropriate only as a complement to his ordinance. The Lake Shore Drive renaming will cost about $2.5 million, he said, compared with around $40 million for the mayor’s downtown idea.

Lightfoot has said she intends to go ahead with her proposal in any case. On Wednesday, she said a permanent DuSable exhibit along the Riverwalk would be more meaningful than changing the name of the road.

Wednesday’s meeting also featured unusually contentious debates over proposed zoning changes.

Aldermen approved a zoning change that would allow affordable housing units to be built in McKinley Park near an asphalt plant, but not before some Black and Latino City Council members objected to the proposed development, which they said would house people of color in a location with unsafe air.

South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston, 5th, said she “cannot be part of putting Black and brown people on environmentally hazardous land.”

Others rejected the argument. Latino Caucus chairman Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th, said the city desperately needs affordable housing.

Black aldermen also objected to a proposed zoning change for a marijuana dispensary in the Northwest Side 45th Ward. Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, argued that there hasn’t been an equitable distribution of licenses for Black and Latino cannabis dispensary owners.

“This vote today is a matter of greed,” Ervin said.

But Ald. James Gardiner, 45th, and others argued it was simply an expansion of a current license. The measure passed 31-19.

jebyrne@chicagotribune.com

gpratt@chicagotribune.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
926
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Washington Park, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
Person
Jason Ervin
Person
Sophia King
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Lake Michigan#Lake Shore Drive#Affordable Housing#East Lake#Congress Parkway#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Latino City Council#Dusable Harbor#Mckinley Park#Mayor Harold Washington#Michigan Avenue#Mayor Lori Lightfoot#Riverwalk#Hollywood Avenue#35th Street#Aldermen#Bronzeville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Chicago needs time to get the lead out. But 50 years?

Because even tiny amounts of lead can harm the brain, every day that lead finds its way into the drinking water of households is a day that could damage children who live in Chicago homes with lead service lines. So imagine if those days turned into years. In fact, imagine if some homes in the city weren’t slated to get their lead-lined water supply lines replaced for 50 years. The cumulative ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Memorial Day 2021 in Chicago marks step closer to normalcy following pandemic cancellations last year

As the Naperville Municipal Band finished the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the annual Memorial Day parade, several members could be seen wiping away tears. It had been more than a year since the musicians had gathered like this to share their talents with the public. The pandemic had silenced the ensemble since March 2020, leaving a void in both the members’ lives and the ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Artopia reopens in Chicago after a refresh. What is this place with the street art and LEDs?

Artopia, opened last month in the West Loop, is that new kind of arty entertainment destination that doesn’t fit well in existing categories. Is it a pop-up museum? A lounge or nightclub? Housed inside the 32,000-square-foot Morgan Manufacturing building on Morgan Street, Artopia bills itself as an “immersive art experience” that lets visitors walk through different art installations and light ...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois lawmakers blow past midnight deadline, begin advancing budget but still grappling with issues including energy policy

Illinois lawmakers worked into the early morning hours Tuesday after missing a midnight deadline to adjourn with several issues still unresolved, including a state budget, future energy policy and sports gambling. Before the deadline, lawmakers Monday sent to the governor’s desk a comprehensive election bill that includes moving next year’s primary from March 15 to June 28, expanding ...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

McHugh Construction finishes interior renovations of Prairie Shores apartments

James McHugh Construction Co., one of the country’s largest commercial contractors with a concentration in multifamily work, along with its joint venture partner Crea Construction, a minority- and woman-owned general contracting firm, announced they have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores is just south of McCormick Place and west of Lake Shore Drive and 31st Street Beach. With 1,675 total units, Prairie Shores is one of the largest rental communities south of the Loop.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...