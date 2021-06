Here at Chatelaine, we are big chip aficionados. Our virtual get-togethers are essentially show-and-tells of flavours and brands our editors are partial to eating, which means it is part of my job to eat chips and I take this job very seriously. This past Monday, Lay’s released three new limited edition flavours and asked audiences to participate in a face-off, choosing which one they like best. The offerings will be available nationwide until Aug. 8, while supplies last. I am a good employee and so, naturally, I had to take part.