Lamplighters Vs. Vampires: The Lights of Prague by Nicole Jarvis

Make sure you’re getting the most out of your new army of bloodsuckers. This one is for the Vampires in the Soulblight Gravelords army!. The new Soulblight vampires have hit the Realms, and with them, a host of brand new rules, models, and strategies. Two brand new bloodlines also debut, bringing some brand new toys to kit out your undead overlords. With so much new stuff, it might be a little daunting to find the best synergies and ways to play, so here are three combos that may help tip the balance in your favor. Note that this list isn’t exhaustive. And more wacky strategies will show up as the Soulblight see more table time.