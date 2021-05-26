Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cloud account compromises are costing organizations millions each year

By Anthony Spadafora
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dealing with cloud accounts that have been compromised is becoming even more expensive as new research from Proofpoint and Ponenom Institute has revealed that cloud account compromises cost organizations over $6m each year. To compile their new report titled “The Cost of Cloud Compromise and Shadow IT”, the cybersecurity firm...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Google Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Information Security#Endpoint Security#Security Software#Business Software#Cost Management#Cloud Adoption#The Ponemon Institute#Google Workspace#Vp#Casb#Cloud Account Compromises#Cloud Accounts#Cloud Compromise#Cloud Data#Cloud Account Takeovers#Saas Security#Management Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

When product security and cybersecurity converge: A CSO’s perspective on how security organizations can thrive

Technology continues to transform at an unprecedented rate and the security of that technology is paramount to its users having a trustworthy and positive experience. For years, companies have relied on IT to run their business operations, with software applications supporting essential business functions. Vulnerabilities inherent in these applications spurred a dramatic rise in the need for corporate cybersecurity programs, which are now commonplace. However, until recently, “product security programs” were not as common, as most of the world’s companies sold products that were not digitized in any meaningful way. This has since changed and now "technology companies” are no longer siloed in the technology industry. They reside across every industry vertical where products from light bulbs to vacuum cleaners to pacemakers are being digitally transformed through the addition of a software stack and networking capability.
Cell Phonesbostonnews.net

Data Loss Prevention Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Clearswift , Digital Guardian ,Zscaler ,McAfee

In today's digital economy there has been an increase in information collected and data is turning into more valuable and vulnerable resources. Where on the other side data breach gains attention for the company as it contains sensitive data stored on the enterprise database on local machine and cloud servers. Nowadays, breaching a company's data has become simple and easily accessible. Here data loss prevention helps to restrict the network. Data Loss Prevention is a process of ensuring that the end user does not send sensitive data outside the corporate network. This helps to set a security control which helps the organisation to protect their data.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Cloud Complexity Rattles Enterprise Security Efforts

More than 15 months after the pandemic-driven rush to remote work, enterprises are still paying the price for the faster-than-previously-planned migration to the cloud. According to the 2021 Thales Global Threat Report conducted by 451 Research, 82% of organizations maintain such concerns, especially when it comes to encrypting data stored in the cloud and the complexity of today’s cloud environments.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Overcoming Compliance Issues in Cloud Computing

The benefits of organizations moving some or all their IT workloads to the cloud are well-known and numerous. There are several challenges to successful cloud adoption, though, and one of the most important of them is compliance. Whether your cloud use case is low-cost data storage, scaling your infrastructure for critical business apps or disaster recovery, this article helps inform you about and overcome compliance issues in cloud computing.
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Acquires ReFirm Labs to Bolster Azure IoT Firmware Security

Microsoft is a leader in cybersecurity solutions and is arguably the most attacked software developer in the world. As the company fights against threat actors leveraging its products to conduct attacks, expanding its cybersecurity platform is important. With that in mind, Microsoft this week announced it has acquired ReFirm Labs.
MarketsSilicon Republic

How has the cloud market grown in the last year?

There’s no denying that migration to the cloud has accelerated over the last year. But how much exactly has the market grown?. Throughout Cloud Week on Siliconrepublic.com, we’ve examined various tips and challenges for businesses when it comes to migrating to the cloud. Digital transformation, and cloud in particular, has...
Mental HealthPosted by
TechRadar

Why businesses managing the return to the office are wrong

Since the Covid-19 pandemic upturned ways of working as we knew them, many companies around the world are now doing a complete reassessment of their offices. In fact, a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD) of around 1,000 UK firms showed that 74% plan on maintaining the increase in working from home. A considerable number of businesses are also planning to go completely remote to save on real estate costs, whilst many of the giant tech companies, like Twitter and Microsoft have extended home working policies.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Fasthosts launches e-commerce website builder for SMBs

UK-based web hosting service provider Fasthosts has unveiled the launch of its new ecommerce website builder in a bid to help businesses create professional online shops. With the new website builder offering, companies will be able to establish their online space quickly as the company boasts of the new product’s ease of use and price transparency.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TechnologyComputerworld

IDC Business Value Study: The Business Value of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse

To address the mounting complexity and almost paralyzing amount of effort required to mount and maintain an enterprise data warehouse, Oracle is offering to its customers a machine-learning powered, self-managing data warehouse system called Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW), which runs in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). IDC investigated the benefits realized by a global list of Oracle ADW customers by conducting a business value study to determine both cost savings and business benefits realized by the use of Oracle ADW.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

TBConsulting Deploys IT Infrastructure in the Cloud for a Biomedical Diagnostic Startup in Record Time.

TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed IT Infrastructure in weeks, not months. TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed HIPAA-compliant networking, data storage, cybersecurity, and business operations systems to allow a medical diagnostic startup to go from lease signing to live in just three weeks.
Healthinforisktoday.com

Health Data for Millions Deleted From Cloud Bucket

20/20 Hearing Care Network, a vision and hearing benefits administrator, is notifying nearly 3.3 million individuals that their personal and health information contained in an Amazon Web Services cloud storage bucket was accessed or downloaded - and then deleted - by an "unknown" actor in January. In a May 28...
Technologymsspalert.com

WatchGuard Cloud Partners, MSSPs Gain Endpoint Security Capabilities

WatchGuard Technologies has integrated endpoint security capabilities into its WatchGuard Cloud platform. In doing so, MSSPs and customers can deploy and manage endpoint security, network security and multi-factor authentication (MFA) services via WatchGuard Cloud, the company said. The endpoint security capabilities are based on WatchGuard’s buyout of Panda Security in...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Infrastructure-as-code platform Oak9 raises $5.9M

Oak9, a startup launching an “infrastructure-as-code” security platform, today announced that it raised $5.9 million in a seed round led by Menlo Ventures. The company says that it’ll put the funding toward expanding its platform and workforce as it looks to accelerate its go-to-market efforts. In a 2017 Deloitte survey,...
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic and AWS Collaborate to Transform Security for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Threat Protection

Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced the availability of a new multi-cloud and hybrid threat protection offering powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The solution, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS, is built on the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform and incorporates its security intelligence portfolio, which includes compliance, security analytics, and Cloud SIEM technologies with out-of-the-box integration with key AWS security services, and integrations with cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services. The new solution is available in AWS Marketplace and provides deep insights to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to enhance security posture, and reduce an organization’s risk profile.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IoT Softwares Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Cisco, McAfee, IBM, HP

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Softwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Softwares Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Softwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Dell EMC (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Salesforce (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/117423-global-iot-softwares-market.
Marketsaithority.com

AWS Public Sector Selects Buurst as a Strategic Provider for Smart Data Migration Workloads

Buurst, a leading enterprise-class data performance company, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector has selected the company as a strategic provider for smart data migration. Buurst’s new Fuusion™ technology enables organizations to accelerate the migration of application workloads to AWS and AWS cloud-native services for data orchestration. “We...
Technologybizjournals

The hidden dangers of your cloud data

Most businesses today house their data in some type of public or private cloud, whether it is inside Microsoft 365 or another SaaS application, it is a common business practice. As organizations increasingly move data into cloud-based applications, many believe that traditional best practices, such as data backup and managed cybersecurity, are outdated. After all, SaaS applications are always available, accessible from anywhere, and highly redundant, so why is backup necessary?
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.