Cloud account compromises are costing organizations millions each year

Technology continues to transform at an unprecedented rate and the security of that technology is paramount to its users having a trustworthy and positive experience. For years, companies have relied on IT to run their business operations, with software applications supporting essential business functions. Vulnerabilities inherent in these applications spurred a dramatic rise in the need for corporate cybersecurity programs, which are now commonplace. However, until recently, “product security programs” were not as common, as most of the world’s companies sold products that were not digitized in any meaningful way. This has since changed and now "technology companies” are no longer siloed in the technology industry. They reside across every industry vertical where products from light bulbs to vacuum cleaners to pacemakers are being digitally transformed through the addition of a software stack and networking capability.