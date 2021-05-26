Cancel
A New Evil Dead Film Is Coming to HBO Max

By Andrew Liptak
Tor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Evil Dead film is coming… to HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema is producing a new installment of the horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, with original star Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi onboard as executive producers, and Lee Cronin tapped to direct. The...

