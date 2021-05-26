Cancel
Cell Phones

New York Times: Power, Pollution and the Internet

protectpwc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jeff Rothschild’s machines at Facebook had a problem he knew he had to solve immediately. They were about to melt. The company had been packing a 40-by-60-foot rental space here with racks of computer servers that were needed to store and process information from members’ accounts. The electricity pouring into the computers was overheating Ethernet sockets and other crucial components.

New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

State Lawmakers Eye Cheaper, More Accessible Internet In New York

ALBANY – New York lawmakers are eyeing legislation designed to reduce internet costs while increasing accessibility for residents across the state. Even over a year into the pandemic, some New Yorkers are still struggling to access reliable internet for a reasonable price. That’s the reason why State Senator Michelle Hinchey is taking a stand.
New York City, NYGreenBiz

New York emits more building pollution than any other state

New York consumes more fossil fuels in its residential and commercial buildings than any other state in the country, and New York City’s buildings are responsible for a significant portion of that consumption. In New York City, burning fuels for space and water heating accounts for nearly 40 percent of the city’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. On top of worsening the climate crisis, fuel combustion in homes and businesses also contributes considerably to poor air quality, directly resulting in adverse health impacts and premature deaths — particularly among communities of color.
Energy Industryrealclearmarkets.com

The Dumbest New York Times Op-Ed of 2021

Summer still is weeks away, but already we have a winner in the fierce competition for the coveted title of “Dumbest New York Times opinion column of 2021.” The envelope please… and the winner is “Why Charles Koch Wins When Our Energy System Breaks Down,” by someone named Christopher Leonard. One really does have to read this column to grasp — actually, to marvel at — the inanity of Leonard’s argument, which can be summarized as follows.
Computerssmilepolitely.com

On this day in history: NCSA was featured in The New York Times

Eighteen years ago today, NCSA Senior Research Scientist Craig Steffen and other NCSA researchers were featured in The New York Times for using the Playstation 2 to build a high performance computing cluster. From the NCSA website:. Researchers at NCSA theorized that because of the unique processor of the PS2—with...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Internet Go gets a new update after a very long time

A new update for Samsung Internet Go has been released today. Yes, a Go or “Lite” variant of the popular Samsung Internet browser does exist. It only works on select devices since the full-fledged Samsung Internet works on almost everything else. It has been over a year since Samsung Internet...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

New York Times in discussions to acquire The Athletic: report

The New York Times is reportedly in discussions to acquire sports media outlet The Athletic, according to Axios. The Times reportedly reached out to The Athletic after a potential deal between The Athletic and Axios reportedly fell through in early May, sources told the news site. Representatives from the Times...
Energy IndustryDaily Freeman

Letter: New York must ban gas-fired power plants

In Jerry Pallante's May 21 guest column, "Danskammer can help New York state reach clean-energy goals," we hear the old trope that gas is the bridge to renewable energy. We heard this before, as fracked gas began to replace dirtier coal. But now that New York's coal plants are shut down, is it still credible?
Economylehighvalley.org

The New York Times Again Highlights Lehigh Valley Economy

The Lehigh Valley continues to generate national media attention, with a front-page story in The New York Times drawing attention to the growth of logistics and e-commerce in the region, while also noting the diversified nature of the Lehigh Valley economy. The May 26 article is just the latest in...
ScienceMic

Let's all nervously greet A-76, a new iceberg 5 times the size of New York City

Please join me in welcoming to the world A-76, a bouncing baby iceberg born this week in Antarctica to loving parents Ronne Ice Shelf and Weddell Sea. Despite being just days old, A-76 is believed to be the largest iceberg on Earth, according to the European Space Agency, which announced the discovery of this gigantic baby 'berg on Wednesday.
Arizona Stateyellowscene.com

The New York Times Outs Pretendian Andrea Smith | OP-ED

By Jacqueline Keeler. This article was originally shared on Pollen Nation. We share it here with permission of the author. On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published a piece, “The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t,” written by Sarah Viren, a white nonfiction writing professor from Arizona State University, which examined the 30-year ethnic scam perpetrated by “Cherokee/Ojibway” Professor Andrea Smith. Smith, an already debunked fraud, teaches in the Ethnic Studies department at the University of California, Riverside. The paper of record in this country was not breaking news, but several years late to the story. In July 2015, Andrea “Andy” Smith had been publicly outed in an open letter published in Indian Country Today signed by Indigenous women scholars from across the United States. The issue was revisited during the 2017 coverage of NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal’s false claims to Black identity in national publications like The Daily Beast.
Public Healthihtoday.ca

AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas’ statement on New York Times article

Treaty One Territory, Manitoba – The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) issues this response to the New York Times article published on May 26, 2021 indicating that COVID-19 is now spreading faster in Manitoba than in any other province or state in Canada, the United States or Mexico, with First Nations people hit disproportionately hard.
CharitiesPosted by
The Press

Girls in Tech Receives $250,000 Donation from Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit working to eliminate the gender gap in tech, announced today that it is the recipient of Facebook's 2021 donation from its F8 Refresh annual developer conference. Facebook's $250,000 donation to Girls in Tech will be used to provide experiences and educational opportunities to help women advance their careers in, or enter into, technology.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

SA-based MSP shuns HCI for Nebulon cloud-defined storage

South Africa-based managed service provider SYSDBA has deployed Nebulon smartCore “cloud-defined storage” in preference to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) during a technology refresh that saw it move away from HPE 3PAR SAN storage arrays. The move has allowed it to save 50% in hardware costs by avoiding more costly alternatives and...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Dalet Expands Its Tech Ecosystem with New Integrations

PARIS—At a time when content producers are exploring new remote workflows and facing rapidly changing businesses, Dalet has announced a number of new integrations and partnerships that will give their customers greater flexibility and interoperability in their operations. The move will provide content producers and distributors greater choice when it...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Energy Production Shines Brighter With Data Analysis Tools

Solar energy is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to fossil fuels. Households and business owners view it as an accessible and cost-effective option, particularly with the panel cost significantly less expensive than it was several years ago. However, numerous factors influence how well solar panels produce energy. They include:. Panel...
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

The time is ripe for an Asian American on New York’s highest court

We celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month at a time of social change in New York, which has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over a year ago, New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders served the state and city we call home as frontline healthcare, restaurant and other essential workers.