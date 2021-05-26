PGA Tour Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge Props

With outright selections made, the next order of business is to look at the top finishing markets for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The PGA Tour returns to the state of Texas for the fifth time in this 2020-21 season. Colonial Country Club should be a welcome sight for those players who were able to survive the challenge of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. As for those who missed out on the PGA Championship, the Charles Schwab Challenge could serve as a potential catalyst as the tour makes its way into the long summer months. Players may face a more difficult test of golf than their typical stop on the tour, especially when looking at the expected forecast.