Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

PGA Tour Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge Props

By Odds Shark Staff
oddsshark.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith outright selections made, the next order of business is to look at the top finishing markets for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The PGA Tour returns to the state of Texas for the fifth time in this 2020-21 season. Colonial Country Club should be a welcome sight for those players who were able to survive the challenge of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. As for those who missed out on the PGA Championship, the Charles Schwab Challenge could serve as a potential catalyst as the tour makes its way into the long summer months. Players may face a more difficult test of golf than their typical stop on the tour, especially when looking at the expected forecast.

www.oddsshark.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Courses#The Pga Tour#Colonial Country Club#At T#Waialae Country Club#Tpc Craig Ranch#Valero Texas Open#Ocean Course#Upcoming Tournaments#Outright Selections#Best Golf Sites#Odds Courtesy#Live Odds#Kiawah Island#Betting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

Police in Kerrville, Texas have arrested an apparent white supremacist who they say was planning a mass shooting at a local Walmart.Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was plotting the attack from his home filled with weapons and neo-Nazi paraphernalia, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says – but they put him in jail before he could carry it out.“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement. “The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.”Over the course of a weeklong operation, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office determined that Mr Blevins had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Family RelationshipsNew York Post

Mother accused of forcing adopted daughter into surgery, treatments

A woman from Washington state forced her adopted 6-year-old to undergo numerous unnecessary surgeries and more than 470 medical treatments, authorities said. Sophie Hartman, 31, had her adopted daughter wear leg braces and go under the knife for surgeries to install a feeding tube and a tube to flush out the child’s intestines.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump’s Memorial Day message honors those who made ‘supreme sacrifice’

​Former President Donald Trump honored the “fallen heroes” who made the “supreme sacrifice” for their country in a Memorial Day message, as he reminded Americans that “all that we are” is thanks to them. “We remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our...
Ohio StateKTRE

Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio mother is recovering after 23 shots were fired at her while she was parking her car. She was hit seven times but is expected to survive, as police search for the suspects. Jessica Marzett hadn’t yet parked her SUV Thursday night in a Columbus,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.