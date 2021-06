Google in August will adjust its rules on cryptocurrency-related advertisements, first laid down in 2018, according to an update to its advertising policies page. Exchanges and wallets will be allowed to advertise their products, so long as they meet certain requirements and are approved by Google, beginning Aug. 3, the update stated. To be approved, exchanges and wallets must be a federal- or state-chartered bank or be registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and as a money transmitter. The businesses must also comply with legal requirements and Google Ads policies.