DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers to face off Mickelson, Tom Brady in “The Match”

By Alex Tavlian
sjvsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Clovis East alum and PGA standout Bryson DeChambeau sparked a meme following the conclusion of the PGA Championship, he announced that he’ll pair up NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers to form a in a much-hyped golf challenge in early July. The 2020 U.S. Open champion is participating...

The 2021 PGA Championship begins Thursday, May 20. The world's top players will travel to South Carolina to take on the stunning and spectacularly difficult Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in an attempt to defeat a talented 2021 PGA Championship field. Among the 156 players in the field at the PGA Championship 2021 will be two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2017 PGA champ Justin Thomas, 2014 champ Rory McIlroy and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.