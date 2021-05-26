Nevada records 227 new COVID cases, lowest daily increase in 2 months

For the second day in a row, Nevada on Wednesday reported the lowest single-day increase of new coronavirus cases in nearly two months, according to state data. There were 227 new cases recorded on Wednesday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. Although the state no longer reports daily updates over the weekend, Wednesday’s reported cases was the lowest single-day increase since 181 cases were recorded on April 5, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.