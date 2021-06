Lupin, aka the Gentleman Thief, remains one of the longest-running anime characters, first introduced under the pen of creator Monkey Punch, and it seems as if fans of the decades-long franchise will be receiving some new adventures for Arsene and his crew with an upcoming series. Though details about the story of the upcoming series are few and far between, a new poster for the upcoming show, titled Lupin The Third Part Six, proves that the globe-trotting band of thieves will remain a part of the public zeitgeist within the anime community for years to come.