CCSD Summer Food Distribution Starts On May 27

By Mr. Syd
jammin1057.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is winding up and the Clark County School District has announced that the summer food distribution will continue this summer, kicking off on Thursday, May 27. The program is open to all youngsters age 18 and under and parents don’t have to register and there is no cost. Most local elementary, middle, and high schools will serve as pick up and serving locations. Some locations will be “grab & go” sites, some will actually serve hot breakfast and lunch, and some will do both. Times will vary among locations. For a list of participating sites and times, go to CCSDfs.info.summer or text Summer Meals to 97779.

