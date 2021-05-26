CCSD Summer Food Distribution Starts On May 27

Southwest Dubois County School Corporation through the Summer Food Service Program will be providing free grab n go breakfast and lunch meals during June and July at Huntingburg Elementary School. There will be two distribution days each week for breakfast and lunch meals. Tuesday and Thursday will be pick up days for 7 days of meals. Tuesday you will receive three days of meals and Thursday you will receive four days of meals. The program will run Tuesday, June 8, 2021 through Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 11:30 to 1:00. You can access the grab n go meals in the back parking lot where there will be staff to deliver meals to your car. To access a 2-week grab n go cycle menu, visit www.swdubois.k12.in.us For additional information or questions, contact Ora Lee Cotton at 812-683-2272 ext. 2607; cottono@swdubois.k12.in.us or Rita Hopf at 812- 683-1172 ext. 1011; hopfr@swdubois.k12.in.us.