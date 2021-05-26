Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County DA Nominated For Top NY Court

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgIGQ_0aCGV0xb00
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas Photo Credit: Nassau County District Attorney's Office

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has been nominated to join the New York State Court of Appeals.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Singas and Justice Anthony Cannataro were his nominations for the state’s top court, pending the approval of the State Senate.

Singas would fill the vacancy left by Judge Leslie Stein, who is retiring next month, while Cannataro would fill the vacancy of Judge Paul Feinman, who died in March.

According to the state, “these judges were selected from the lists of impressive, and highly qualified candidates, which were all put forward after careful consideration by the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination.”

“As district attorney, Singas has championed access to justice for all, including the creation of an Immigrant Affairs Office to focus on crimes against immigrants," Cuomo said in announcing his court picks.

"She dedicated unprecedented resources to restorative justice work through the creation of the Community Partnership Program to match those in need of services with the tools they need to better integrate back to the community post-incarceration.”

Singas has been the DA in Nassau County since November 2015. Before taking office, she was the Chief Assistant District Attorney of Nassau County and head of its first Special Victims Bureau in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office seeking justice for its most vulnerable victims.

She also was an Assistant District Attorney in the Queens County District Attorney's Office from 1991 to 2006, holding multiple roles during that period

“New York State's courts deserve the best and brightest minds to uphold principles of law and fairness and move our State forward, and these judges are no exception," Cuomo said.

"These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse backgrounds and experience to their positions, and I am confident their service will benefit New Yorkers for years to come."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
103K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Court#District Court#The State Senate#Special Victims Bureau#New Yorkers#Judge Leslie Stein#November#March#Judge Paul Feinman#Justice Work#Crimes#Community#Multiple Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Feds Drop Charges Against One Of Capitol Riot Suspects From Hudson Valley

The Department of Justice is planning to drop its case against a Hudson Valley man who was facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rockland County resident Christopher Kelly, of New City, was charged in US District Court in January after being identified through social media as one of the rioters who allegedly entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during the pro-Trump demonstration.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Police In Western Mass Issue Warning For Fake Contest

Police in Western Massachusetts are cautioning of a new scam involving a phony contest that has been making the rounds in the region. The Chicopee Police Department issued an alert warning of a fake Chicopee Forum that has been messaging people advising that they’ve won a contest that doesn’t exist in an effort to ascertain personal identifying information.