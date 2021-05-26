Nassau County DA Nominated For Top NY Court

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas Photo Credit: Nassau County District Attorney's Office

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has been nominated to join the New York State Court of Appeals.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Singas and Justice Anthony Cannataro were his nominations for the state’s top court, pending the approval of the State Senate.

Singas would fill the vacancy left by Judge Leslie Stein, who is retiring next month, while Cannataro would fill the vacancy of Judge Paul Feinman, who died in March.

According to the state, “these judges were selected from the lists of impressive, and highly qualified candidates, which were all put forward after careful consideration by the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination.”

“As district attorney, Singas has championed access to justice for all, including the creation of an Immigrant Affairs Office to focus on crimes against immigrants," Cuomo said in announcing his court picks.

"She dedicated unprecedented resources to restorative justice work through the creation of the Community Partnership Program to match those in need of services with the tools they need to better integrate back to the community post-incarceration.”

Singas has been the DA in Nassau County since November 2015. Before taking office, she was the Chief Assistant District Attorney of Nassau County and head of its first Special Victims Bureau in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office seeking justice for its most vulnerable victims.

She also was an Assistant District Attorney in the Queens County District Attorney's Office from 1991 to 2006, holding multiple roles during that period

“New York State's courts deserve the best and brightest minds to uphold principles of law and fairness and move our State forward, and these judges are no exception," Cuomo said.

"These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse backgrounds and experience to their positions, and I am confident their service will benefit New Yorkers for years to come."

