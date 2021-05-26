Learning from George Floyd’s life, death

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis policeman after being arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money in a store. His killing was captured on video by a young woman, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who recorded the scene as a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck and choked him for more than nine minutes. The events of that day and the rise of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe have been seared into our minds and the history books for decades to come – and that’s because of the remarkable courage of many people and the conviction of one.