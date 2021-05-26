Learning from George Floyd’s life, death
A year ago, at this time, our country was entering the initial days of mass protests following the latest death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police officers. Tuesday marked the anniversary of George Floyd's death. Minneapolis Police had apprehended the 46-year-old when he attempted to pass a counterfeit 20-dollar bill at a store. Officers at the scene handcuffed and forced Floyd to the ground, when he resisted being placed in a police vehicle. Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, ultimately killing Floyd.