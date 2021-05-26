Would someone make my Order 66 game already?

This is kind of an odd fan-edited clip but it does get the point across, kind of, since Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi is the kind of fight that might last for a while simply because the Jedi Master is one of the best that’s ever been seen in the Star Wars franchise. The funny thing about Kenobi though is that he’s been a bit underrated for a long time, and while people might want to argue about that the fact is that the flashy, more aggressive Jedi have usually taken center stage while Kenobi has been content to be who he is and maintain the station he’s earned. As a younger padawan he was definitely hot-tempered and didn’t have nearly as much patience, but upon becoming a Jedi Knight and then a Jedi Master his character changed in such a way that one could honestly state that he is patience personified at times and has such a high level of calm that it’s actually irritating to a lot of people, as is evident in A New Hope when Han Solo finds himself growling at every other thing Kenobi says. But the fact is that this Jedi is a cool character since he’s not only calm and collected, but he’s one of the greatest warriors that the Jedi Order has seen in a long time, which made it hard to believe that he fell to Count Dooku so easily, twice. Let’s be honest and say that Count Dooku’s style was quite a bit different than Kenobi’s, but Kenobi is the guy that took on General Grievous, who was wielding four lightsabers at the time. I know, I know, Grievous wasn’t a Sith, and he wasn’t nearly as adept at lightsaber combat as Kenobi, but still, having to deal with multiple angles and evade and defend against four different weapons at the same time requires more than a little skill.