Crew member hurt when WSDOT truck hit on I-405

BOTHELL, Wash. — A crew member with the Washington State Department of Transportation was taken to the hospital after a WSDOT truck was hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened on northbound I-405 in Bothell just south of SR 527 Wednesday morning.

WSDOT said an Incident Response Team truck was at the scene for an earlier crash when it was struck. It is not known if the crew member who was hurt was inside or outside of the truck when the crash happened.

The HOV lane and left general purpose lane are blocked.

Just after 3 p.m., the crash scene was cleared.

WSDOT said they are gathering information on the injured crew member’s condition.

