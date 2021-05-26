A 120% Loss on Vegas Mall Triggers Payday for Icahn’s Big Short

(Bloomberg)—A loan tied to a beleaguered mall outside of Las Vegas realized a loss of 120% after the shopping center sold for about the same price as a condo. The loan, which had a current balance of $62.2 million, was completely written down after the Prizm Outlets were liquidated for just over $400,000, according to Bank of America Corp. When accounting for $11.5 million in fees and reimbursements owed to the master servicer for advances made, the total realized loss came out to $74 million.