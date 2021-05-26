Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

A 120% Loss on Vegas Mall Triggers Payday for Icahn’s Big Short

By Bloomberg
wealthmanagement.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg)—A loan tied to a beleaguered mall outside of Las Vegas realized a loss of 120% after the shopping center sold for about the same price as a condo. The loan, which had a current balance of $62.2 million, was completely written down after the Prizm Outlets were liquidated for just over $400,000, according to Bank of America Corp. When accounting for $11.5 million in fees and reimbursements owed to the master servicer for advances made, the total realized loss came out to $74 million.

Las Vegas, NVBusiness Insider

USD Partners to Attend 2021 EIC Investor Conference in Las Vegas

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the "Partnership”) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate at the Energy Infrastructure Council 2021 Investor Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 18 and May 19, 2021. The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later...
Las Vegas, NVrebusinessonline.com

KeyBank Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Tanager Apartments in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — KeyBank has arranged a $58.5 million fixed-rate, investor-placed loan for the refinancing for Tanager, an apartment community in Las Vegas. The borrower is Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp. Built in 2019, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across three three-story residential buildings on nine acres....
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vaccinated MGM Resorts employees can forego masks

MGM Resorts International has joined a growing list of casino operators allowing vaccinated employees to forego masks. The company announced Friday that vaccinated guests would not need to wear masks at its Las Vegas properties. On Monday, CEO Bill Hornbuckle sent a memo saying its mask policy had been updated to allow fully vaccinated workers to go maskless as well.
Las Vegas, NVhawaiitelegraph.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Now Available for Trading on WealthSimple

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its approval for trading on popular investment management platform, WealthSimple. The Company can now be traded through the platform on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Many Las Vegas casinos drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many casinos in Las Vegas are moving to 100% capacity and dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Nevada followed the CDC’s new guidance from last week, saying masks are...
Las Vegas, NVKDWN

Boyd Gaming Properties Approved for 100% Casino Capacity

Another Las Vegas hotel owner says it gained regulatory approval to operate its casinos at 100% occupancy. Boyd Gaming said Thursday it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties. The company says masks were still required inside properties, and that non-gambling areas remained at 80% capacity. That complies with Clark County government directives. Most Las Vegas-area casinos are now allowed to operate at full occupancy.