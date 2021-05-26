Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Tequila Campaign

By Laila Abuelhawa
jammin1057.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner is facing backlash for her 818 tequila brand; she’s accused of darkening her skin tone in the recently released campaign photos. The 25-year-old model was met with claims of cultural appropriation when she first officially announced her business endeavor in February, Yahoo! Life reports. People shared their opinions on the “lack of respect” Jenner showed to Mexican culture with 818’s creation. Months later, it seems that Jenner hasn’t done much to redeem herself, as her latest campaign added fuel to the fire of disappointment from Mexican people.

jammin1057.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Cultural Appropriation#Advertising#Mexico#Instagram A#Tiktok#Twitter#Rapllneswhore#Pepsi#Ialexvital#Yahoo Life#Mexican Culture#Mexican Men#Backlash#Brand#Social#Kendalljenner#Campaign#Cristal#Drinking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Kendall Jenner: I'm addicted to social media

Kendall Jenner is “addicted” to social media. The 25-year-old model and reality star has admitted she isn’t “proud” of the relationship she currently has with social media sites, as she spends too much time scrolling on sites like Twitter and Instagram.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kendall Jenner faces new backlash over tequila launch, plus more news

Kendall Jenner hit with cultural appropriation claims, more backlash over 818 tequila launch. Kendall Jenner and her new 818 tequila are already facing backlash, thanks to an ad campaign and product launch one social media user slammed for its "modern colonizer vibes." In a promo Kendall shared on Instagram this week, she wears long braids beneath a big floppy rancher hat and an oversized shirt while walking with a horse around the agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico, where the agave used in her tequila is grown. "What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people," she captioned the post. "@818tequila has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" Kendall added. Instead, critics appear to be "looking out" for various ways Kendall's tequila is offensive. InStyle noted "it's telling that comments have been disabled on the post." Kendall's ensemble in the promo pics and video have also been slammed as an example of cultural appropriation. That's all in addition to early criticism of the label's name — 818 is named after the area code for the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas Kendall calls home, not for anything related to tequila or its Mexican heritage. Meanwhile, questions linger about Kendall's actual role in 818. She appears to be roaming the fields of Jalisco in her promos as if she's involved firsthand in the brand. (Which might not be so bad — TMZ reports tequilas made by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, as well as Dwayne Johnson, feature similar footage and have not been so widely criticized.) Meanwhile, tequila "expert" Lucas Assis tells InStyle 818 is like a lot of celeb-hawked brands these days. He says 818 is actually made at the NOM 1137 distillery, where a number of tequilas are made before being marketed under different labels. "Basically they just make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities come in and literally pick a barrel," he explains. "What you're paying for is the celebrity affiliation, and not the quality of tequila."
DrinksPosted by
The Associated Press

Award-Winning 818 Tequila Founded by Kendall Jenner to be Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national alignment agreement with 818, the award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand, founded by Kendall Jenner. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand has created as much marketplace buzz for its 16 blind tasting awards as it has from its famous owner.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kendall Jenner and Kardashians Celebrate Kendall’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner had a splashy launch party for her 818 tequila, and she brought her family along for the celebration. The Kardashians were out in force Friday night at The Nice Guy in WeHo … Kim, Kylie, Kris, along with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. 818...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Kendall Jenner's new tequila may have ripped off a Texas-based brand

Kendall Jenner is releasing her own tequila brand, but the rollout has definitely been on the rocks. First, there were accusations of cultural appropriation. Now, an Austin-based tequila brand is saying Jenner's branding looks a little too familiar. WEIRD TEXAS: Does Phil Collins have a massive collection of fake Alamo...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig’s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”
Celebritieschroniclesnews.com

Surprising New Look By Kendall Jenner Enough to Shake the Fans

Kendall Jenner surprised fans with an unrecognizable face at the launch party. One fan said it took him too long to actually figure out who it was. Kendall Jenner recently surprised many Kardashian Riot fans with her unrecognizable performance at the 818 tequila launch party. Viewers noticed that the scenery has improved a little. It is known that with the help of plastic surgery, all the players in the turmoil of the Kardashian family change and improve their appearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Unpacks the Meaning of Anticipatory Anxiety

For Kendall Jenner, public speaking is a frequent source of anxiety. “I really, really don't like public speaking, it makes me nervous and uncomfortable but then there's moments in my life as a public figure that I do kind of have to be in that position,” the model shares. “If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone… it can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment, I'm just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kendall Jenner Posts Pictures of Agave Farmers Months After Tequila Backlash

Months after getting called out for cultural appropriation with the launch of her 818 tequila, Kendall Jenner posted a selection of images showing just how involved she is in the process. The gallery includes photos of Kendall with a horse, farmers among the agave plants, and strategically placed bottles and glasses of 818. The gallery ends with a clip of Jenner watching the agave being cooked.
Texas StatePosted by
Page Six

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila too close to ours, Texas company claims

Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand is having more trouble after being accused of “cultural appropriation,” as a Texas company claims the drink is uncomfortably close to its own product. Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis posted to Instagram this week, highlighting the similarities between his brand and the model’s new offering,...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Here’s Why People Are Fired Up Over Kendall Jenner’s New Tequila Ads

Unfortunately....it looks like Kendall Jenner is going through with this whole tequila brand thing. After announcing earlier this year that she would be debuting her own brand of tequila, dubbed 818, Jenner faced immediate backlash for potential cultural appropriation and agave farmer exploitation. However, she charged forth and just released her first crop of ads, and unsurprisingly, people aren't happy, and for good reason.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Kendall Jenner's Tequila Ad Is Catching Criticism

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila, has officially launched, though it's not exactly receiving the warm welcome the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was probably hoping for. The 25-year-old supermodel launched the brand this week with an 818 Tequila ad campaign that is drawing fierce criticism from social media users, who are now accusing Jenner of cultural appropriation.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Gets Flooded With Flowers From BF Devin Booker After Launching 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement, after the California launch of her new tequila brand. Kendall Jenner, 25, and boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, are so loved up! Fans got a glimpse inside the notoriously private couple‘s relationship when Kendall shared a clip to her IG story on May 18, revealing the basketball star had sent her flowers. It came after her launch of the hotly anticipated brand, 818 Tequila, and her man totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement. In the clip, Kendall showed off the custom ‘818’ flowers, positioned in her garden among a sea of plants and succulents. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.