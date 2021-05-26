Two Boots
If it’s a quick vegan pizza fix you’re looking for, go to Two Boots, which has nine different locations all over town, and - between all the psychedelic and colorful design - always remind me of my childhood bedroom, in the best way possible. There are nine different vegan pizzas on the menu, including the Vegan Mr. Pink (chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, and Daiya cheese), the Vegan Tony Clifton (shiitake mushrooms, Vidalia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya), and the Earth Mother (fresh spinach, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, and marinara). A fun fact about the latter pie: it’s named after the one and only Bette Midler, whose NY Restoration Project (unrelated to the pizza spot) helped save the community gardens of the Lower East Side.www.theinfatuation.com