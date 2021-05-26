Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Rome To Brooklyn Pizza

By Anna Rahmanan
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Although there is only one as-labeled vegan pizza on the menu here (a marinara with grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and basil), the cauliflower crust pizza made with plain cauliflower cheese is what we go for when we need a change from the former (after all, it totally counts as a vegan option as well.) The super casual spot in East Williamsburg is known for the chewy and pretty dense crusts that make up the pies, the ideal base for the crunchy, fresh vegetables cooked on top.

Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Kimura

Although they aren’t braised, the pork trotters at Kimura are legendary and the collagen nabe (pork trotters are full of collagen, the skin-boosting superfood du jour) is worth a special trip. It’s one of the most popular dishes, and my personal favorite, at this Japanese hotpot restaurant on Saint Marks. Here, pig trotters are stewed for more than eight hours to create a rich, almost milky soup base and trotters as soft as jelly.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Patogh

With just a couple of tables out front and dozen or so squeezed in inside, the stalwart Iranian cafe is an absolute spot for anyone looking for a long lunch or dinner alongside enormous flatbreads and juicy Persian kebabs. Their freshly made breads - an intrinsic part of any meal - are superb . You spoon a dollop of shallot yoghurt, you wipe it up with bread. You eat a chunk of lamb, you wash it down with bread. You enter a conversation you’re not keen on, you muffle yourself out of it with bread. It’s key, it’s essential, and Patogh’s big special Persian bread - roughly the size of a sombrero - is some of the best around.
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

My Favourite Meals Under £10 Right Now

Being a person who eats professionally is… weird. Sometimes I eat triple lunches and double dinners and order some wings for the road. Other times it’s straight endurance: one roti, followed by another roti, finished with… more roti. All washed down with four Rennies and a decision on which roti reigns supreme. Then for the days in between: nothing. For me, the name of this game is eat fast, or just fast - and all of it is for the sake of a stranger’s future decision making (cc: Nobel Prize). But often what I really want is one perfectly satisfying meal for under £10. So when you’re feeling similarly, try one of my favourite meals I’ve eaten recently.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Rainbow Cookout

The first lockdown was grim for lots of reasons. Not least the amount of times we stood alone in Crocs and pyjamas outside the Old Town Hall on Mare Street, attempting to manifest Rainbow Cookout into existence, before dejectedly moping up to Percy Ingle for a consolatory cream finger. Anyway, finally, finally, Rainbow Cookout appeared. Their jerk chicken sandwich is packed with meat from a freshly grilled leg methodically pulled off by Otis - the world’s most laconic and considered grill master - and it’s crisp blackened skin carefully removed with Peking duck-like precision. All of this is put between two thick wholemeal slices and topped with careful ladles of fragrant and spiced gravy with carrots, onions, and cabbage knocking about in there as well. It’s there Wednesday to Saturday, or, as Otis told us, “whenever I feel like getting out of bed”.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

CA Extends To-Go Cocktails Through At Least 2021

As well as the continuation of outdoor dining expansions. Every Angeleno has their eyes set on June 15th, the date in which nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in the state are set to be lifted, allowing for such things as full capacity at restaurants, bars, and other entertainment venues. Today, however,...
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Cozy Royale

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation. Looking for somewhere in Williamsburg for a burger and a beer? Consider Cozy Royale on Humboldt. The team behind one of our favorite butcher shops, The Meat Hook, opened this sister restaurant as a place to show off their meats, and they’re on full display, especially with their burger and sticky sausages.
New York City, NY
The Infatuation

Evil Twin Opens A Vaccinated-Only Bar In Dumbo This Week

The opening marks the second taproom location from the formerly nomadic brewery. As of Wednesday, June 2nd, there’s a second Evil Twin taproom where you can drink all summer long right by the water in Dumbo. We’re big fans of their original spot in Ridgewood, which opened in 2019 as the only taproom from a company that started as a nomadic brewery in Denmark.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Shepherd’s Bush

Maybe you’re in Shepherd’s Bush for a gig. Or maybe you work in the area. Or maybe, just maybe, you forgot your nephew’s birthday and you’re about to run the length of Westfield like you’re Forrest Gump on a mission to find the last remaining Baby Shark song doll in London. It doesn’t really matter why you’re in W12, what matters is that there are plenty of great places to eat around here. From one of London’s oldest Thai restaurants on Uxbridge Road, to a 16-seater omakase restaurant inside the old BBC Television Centre, this is where you should be eating in this part of west London.
Brooklyn, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Things To Do & Eat During Pride Month 2021

Also known as a guide to doing gay sh*t during Pride 2021. Happy Pride Month, NYC. It’s time for IRL drag shows, all-day bar hangs, and group brunches with live DJs who aren’t afraid to play “Rain On Me” three times in a row. NYC is quite gay all year round, but for the month of June, the entire city feels like one big sweaty-rainbow-colored tube sock full of drag shows, pop-up dinners, and brunch tea parties. So before you get too overwhelmed with all the flyers on your feed and calendars in your inbox, use this guide to find some of our favorite restaurants and bars in the city hosting Pride events this month.
Recipes
The Infatuation

The Best Dishes We Tried In May

Welcome to June. Or as we like to say, the month we realize we’re halfway through the year and don’t have much to show for it. Instead of feeling down, can we recommend perusing our new Summer Guide? Or since you’re here, let us tell you about some of the best things we ate last month. Including dishes like a luxurious breakfast burrito, vegan pastas, and one of LA’s best salads. Find all the best dishes we ate in May on this guide.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Notting Hill

Part grocery, part indoor restaurant, part luxury, waterproof canal-side encampment, Joy is a pop-up/residency at the northern end of Ladbroke Grove focused on seafood and fire. A totally private, totally heated, and totally covered pavilion on this W10 courtyard is the perfect summer-ready spot for intimate birthdays and other small-scale celebrations, and a wood-grilled lobster with wild garlic butter the perfect order. While you're at it, don't skip the margaritas or the plump the gnudi starter.
Brooklyn, NY
The Infatuation

Lucali Is Opening A Slice Shop In Carroll Gardens

Baby Luc’s will soon open at 387 Court Street in Brooklyn. Mark Iacono and the team behind Lucali are opening a slice shop in Carroll Gardens called Baby Luc’s. According to a job posting for a back-of-house position, the “project will be a neighborhood pizzeria serving slices, other menu items, and delicious things to drink.” Lucali has famously never sold pizza by the slice, and operates with a BYOB policy.
Louisiana State
The Infatuation

Where To Have Dinner When Your Family Visits LA

Planning a dinner with out-of-town family is a delicate exercise in strategy, compromise, and fortune-telling. You want something nice enough to seem like you’re trying, but in an environment that doesn’t make anyone feel uncomfortable and with enough options to appease everyone at the table. Oh, and preferably with a waitstaff who will patiently smile, and maybe even chuckle lightly when your dad inevitably jokes about “Roux-ing the day” or the latest breach at “Wiki-Leeks.” It’s all tall order, but here are 12 spots that even your pickiest relatives will enjoy.
Chicago, IL
The Infatuation

7 New Things To Do & Eat In Chicago This Week

As vaccination rates continue to rise and things start to open back up, the concept of “making plans” has officially re-entered our lives. So if you’re in need of some ideas, here are seven new openings, events, and special menus to check out this week. The Stuff. Roscoe's. For the...
Restaurants
The Infatuation

The SF Bar Hit List: Best New Drinking Spots To Check Out This Summer

Reopening is here, which means you’re probably thinking less about takeout and more about ways to get out of the house. We feel you. So may we suggest checking out a new San Francisco or Oakland bar? This guide has 11 new cocktail spots, breweries, and bars that debuted over the last year (or shortly before the pandemic). They all have indoor or outdoor seating, and one thing in common - they’re great places to drink that are definitely not your living room.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Daughter

Daughter is a mission-driven coffee shop and cafe in Crown Heights that looks like the inside of a salt cave. What started as a Kickstarter campaign is now a full-blown reality, with a small cafe counter, huge street-facing windows, and a bunch of built-in banquettes that look like giant stones. Swing by for a frittata and an iced coffee in the morning, or stick around and get some work done at a patio table outside. Every month Daughter donates 10% of its profits to non-profit organizations like Ancient Song Doula Services and The Water Project, and to learn more, you can head to their website.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Village Square Pizza

With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.
New York City, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Crown Heights

Crown Heights has six zip codes and three public library branches. So when it comes to choosing a restaurant in the neighborhood, you might feel like a baby penguin looking for its mother during feeding time. That’s why we put together a list of the best places to eat in the area. Whether you want kosher barbecue, chorizo breakfast tacos, or a frisbee-sized pile of jerk chicken, this guide has all of the spots that are worth your time.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Lil Greenhouse Grill

When you’re looking for a lowkey spot to enjoy a homestyle meal and be taken care of like a family member, visit Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant at Lil Greenhouse. Their menu includes a few appetizers and sandwiches along with a selection of generously portioned proteins and a variety of sides. The barbecue chicken is flavorful while the pork ribs are my other personal favorite here. Many Greenhouse regulars rave about the rotating cake menu, with flavors like red velvet, lemon cream, and Sock-It-To-Me.