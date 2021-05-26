Rome To Brooklyn Pizza
Although there is only one as-labeled vegan pizza on the menu here (a marinara with grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and basil), the cauliflower crust pizza made with plain cauliflower cheese is what we go for when we need a change from the former (after all, it totally counts as a vegan option as well.) The super casual spot in East Williamsburg is known for the chewy and pretty dense crusts that make up the pies, the ideal base for the crunchy, fresh vegetables cooked on top.www.theinfatuation.com