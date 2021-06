The organization’s training and networking resources will help agents build business as they advocate for LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers on their real estate journey. The LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is currently 49%, far behind the U.S. average of 65%. Through housing policy advocacy and training efforts, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance strives to change the statistics by ending discrimination and empowering all LGBTQ+ consumers on their journey of homeownership. This sponsorship is the latest step in a longtime effort by RE/MAX to increase diversity among homeowners. Since 2019, RE/MAX has been a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which supports legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.