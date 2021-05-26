Knicks Legend: Julius Randle Should Be In MVP Conversation
The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season and a big reason for that is the strong play of All-Star Julius Randle. It may have taken a few seasons, but Randle has officially blossomed into a star and he is beloved by Knicks fans at the Garden. His performance this year didn’t go unnoticed as he was crowned Most Improved Player, beating out Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Denver’s Michael Porter Jr.heavy.com