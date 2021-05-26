Cancel
Cafe Viva

By Anna Rahmanan
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two exciting things about this Upper West Side vegetarian pizzeria that also happens to be kosher: there are four types of crust available (whole wheat, corn, gluten-free, and spelt), and all the desserts are plant-based as well. Although not everything on the menu is vegan, there are still plenty of good options to choose from, including the zen pie with green tea-herbed miso tofu, green tea basil pesto, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted garlic on a green tea herbed spelt crust. The gluten-free fresca with grilled eggplant and zucchini, chopped tomatoes, sauteed onions, vegan cheese, and tomato sauce is also a great one to try.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

