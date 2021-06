Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, in partnership with Feeding Westchester, organized a food distribution event to help those families who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of nearly 300 community partners and programs, Feeding Westchester has been providing food and other much needed resources to those who are in need in Westchester County for more than 30 years. In the past year, the organization has launched an additional 40 emergency programs throughout the county to help meet the increased need for food due to the pandemic.