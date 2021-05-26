Cancel
Carter Lake, IA

Water shut down in Carter Lake; once water service resumes a Boil Water Advisory will be in place

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Carter Lake) The City of Carter Lake says today at 11:45 a.m. there was an emergency that required water to be shut down in Carter Lake, Iowa. This shut down currently affects homes located on the north side of Locust Street. This repair is expected to take several hours to complete.

Once water service resumes a Boil Water Advisory will be in place for all homes located on the North side of Locust Street in Carter Lake, Iowa.

IT IS RECOMMENDED NOT TO DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes. If the water is colored, use an alternative source such as bottled water.

When water service is restored, there may be air in your water piping and the water may be discolored. It is recommended to run the first water from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. Open the faucet slowly to allow the air to escape. Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run until it is clear. The water may be cloudy at first due to air in the water or particles that dislodged as the pipes filled with water. This should clear fairly quickly. If water is cloudy or colored throughout the house and it does not clear after allowing the water to run for several minutes, use an alternative source such as bottled water and contact the person listed above.

Carter Lake residents are encouraged to register for emergency alerts through Pottawattamie County Emergency Management alert system https://pcema-ia.org/ and select CARTER LAKE to receive all notices pertaining to the City of Carter Lake. The City will always utilize this system to send out notifications.

Updates will also be posted on the Carter Lake City Hall Facebook page

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
