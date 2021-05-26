2021 Naches Sportsman’s Days Officially Canceled

The fresh, pungent smell of hops permeates the air in parts of the city (of Yakima) at certain times of the year, usually in the springtime. If you haven't heard (for the umpteenth time) by now, the Yakima Valley region produces about 75% of the country's hops. This means America wouldn't be the same without the farmworkers and orchard families who help pick those fresh hops right off the vines and get them prepared for beer brewing. I raise a glass of beer to each of thee!