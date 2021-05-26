Emmys 2021: What's In, What's Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility
Let’s face it: Television viewers often fall into a routine. Especially in uncertain times, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy for audience members to reach for what is already comfortable, rather than tread into unknown territory. This can result in the re-watching of the same shows while countless new ones sit dormant in a queue. And it can also result in the same shows being celebrated by awards voters.www.greenwichtime.com