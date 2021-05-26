Cancel
Emmys 2021: What's In, What's Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility

By Danielle Turchiano
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it: Television viewers often fall into a routine. Especially in uncertain times, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy for audience members to reach for what is already comfortable, rather than tread into unknown territory. This can result in the re-watching of the same shows while countless new ones sit dormant in a queue. And it can also result in the same shows being celebrated by awards voters.

Cristin Milioti
Kieran Culkin
Uzo Aduba
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

Emmys Put a Band-Aid on the Variety Conundrum, But Here’s Why All Talk Shows Deserve a Nomination

When the Television Academy announced in December that it would merge the variety talk and variety sketch categories back together, I understood why they did it from a logistical standpoint. There had been just 14 sketch series submissions for the Emmy competition last year, and just 24 talk shows — so putting the two categories back together, as they had been prior to 2015, was nice and tidy.
TV & Videostribute.ca

Check out what’s new on Netflix Canada – June 2021

It’s almost summer! Netflix promises to keep the heat going by releasing new seasons of the hottest titles fans have adored. From Lupin to Elite and to new titles like Fatherhood, there’s lots to stream this month. Check out what we recommend streaming this June!. Originals. The popular international thriller...
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple's 'Ghostwriter,' 'Helpsters' pick up six Daytime Emmy award nominations

Apple TV+ shows "Helpsters" and "Ghostwriter" have been nominated for a total of six 2021 Daytime Emmys awards. In total, "Ghostwriter" has five nominations across different categories, while "Helpsters" picked up another award nomination. "Ghostwriter" has been nominated for the following awards:. Outstanding sound mixing and editing for a drama...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Portlandia

Netflix is set to remove a number of TV series next month, including the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, all eight seasons of Portlandia, all three seasons of Hannibal and all five seasons of…. This year, more content platforms are offering ?variety-style programs than ever before with an unprecedented...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Kate Winslet Has Now Entered the Most Thrilling Actress Race at the Emmys

The lineup for best actress in a limited series has been reliably stellar—but this year’s group of contenders may be the strongest yet. Back in April, Frances McDormand broke a depressing record at the Oscars: She became the first woman in 16 years to win the best-actress trophy for a film that also won best picture. The simple reason: The vast majority of the Oscars’ top winners have been for films with men in the lead roles.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' charms its way into viewers' hearts. Voters, too?

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
MoviesDeadline

‘Joe Exotic’: Sam Keeley To Play John Finlay In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Sam Keeley has joined the cast of Joe Exotic (working title). In Peacock’s limited series, based on the Wondery podcast, Keeley will play John Finlay, one of Joe’s husbands, who grows disillusioned as Joe grows more obsessive. The Irish actor will appear opposite Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell who is set to star as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, as previously announced. Other cast members announced to this point include Emmy winner Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt, who plays John Reinke and Nat Wolff, who is set to portray yet another of Joe’s husbands, Travis Maldonado.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What three new series could catch Emmy’s eye? Maybe these

From the mixed bag of scripted TV shows that premiered during the pandemic, three star-driven series stand out with original twists on familiar titles or concepts. Two are reboots that stray considerably from their progenitors. The other is the latest, and perhaps surliest, entry in the crowded field of shows about teens trying to fit in. All feature strong lead performances and merit a look from viewers and voters alike.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Mrs. America’ Executive Producer Stacey Sher Signs Overall Deal at FX

Stacey Sher has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. “It’s been a great privilege for me and the whole FX team to work with Stacey as an executive producer, and I’m grateful that she will continue to call FX her home,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX. “Stacey’s track record of success speaks for itself. She has great creative instincts and is one of the most respected producers in this business. We’re very excited about her development slate and eagerly await her next projects.”
MoviesSFGate

'Never Have I Ever' Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com 'The Netherfield Girls' (EXCLUSIVE)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who broke out in Netflix’s coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever,” has landed her first film role. The 19-year-old actor is set to star in “The Netherfield Girls,” a romantic comedy with literary pedigree. The movie is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the spirit of the Emma Stone teen comedy “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” Ramakrishnan will portray Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr. Wrong is in fact Mr. Right.
MoviesTVLine

Emmys 2021: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

After scooping up a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his titular role as an underdog coach in Apple TV+’s breakout comedy Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis is setting his sights on what would be his first-ever Emmy nomination. And make no mistake — the Saturday Night Live vet is...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘HouseBroken’: TV Review

The bizarre Oscar win for Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher was a helpful reminder that there’s almost nothing that Hollywood loves more than anthropomorphizing animals and giving them human psychoses. For what it’s worth, that amiable cephalopod wanted no part of that dude’s midlife crisis and would have been far happier to go about its brief life without daily interruptions from a pervy aquatic voyeur.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Peacock Orders Comedic Mystery THE RESORT To Series

Peacock has announced that they’ve ordered 8 episodes of THE RESORT, a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Siara will write and executive produce...
Celebritiesphillytrib.com

What's the 411?

We remember comic legend Paul Mooney. Mooney wrote for Richard Pryor as well as the TV shows “Sanford and Son”, “In Living Color” and “The Chappelle Show”. Mooney suffered a heart attack and at the time of his death he was battling dementia. He was 79 years old. The trailer...