‘Man of Steel’ Was Almost Set in ‘The Dark Knight’ Universe

The Summer convention scene is just around the corner, and Beast Kingdom is starting their exclusive reveals. Kicking things off first is the Clown Prince of Crime himself, The Joker, from one of his most iconic roles with The Dark Knight. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, the Joker interrogation scene comes to life with extra accessories to set the mood. Collectors will get an amazing 1/9th scale figure standing 8" tall and will have 28 points of articulation. The Dark Knight Joker will come with two head sculpts, swappable hand parts as well as added accessories from the interrogation room. This includes a desk, handcuff, chair, and a lamp. The figure will also include two special accessories for Beast Kingdom's The Dark Knight Batman with a glow-in-the-dark head sculpt and EMP rifle. Pre-orders are not live yet, but we should see them and other upcoming Summer Convention exclusive collectibles here.