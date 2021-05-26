Cancel
‘Man of Steel’ Was Almost Set in ‘The Dark Knight’ Universe

Cover picture for the article

According to director Zack Snyder, there was once a possibility of his 2013 Superman film Man of Steel being set in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight cinematic universe. During a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Snyder revealed that putting Man of Steel in the same cinematic universe as The Dark Knight was actually a possibility.

