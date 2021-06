Race team Erebus Motorsports has released the first images of the new Chevy Camaro ZL1 that will race in the Australian Supercars Series from the 2022 season onward. Preliminary design renderings of the Chevy Camaro ZL1 race car for the Supercars Series were released last year, but these latest renderings look quite a bit different and could be more representative of the car that will take to the track in Australia and New Zealand next season.