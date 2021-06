We are extremely proud of our stars and stripes, but there does come a time for when they need to be retired. When Old Glory has been flying in the East Texas breeze with the sun beating down on it, it takes a toll on our symbol off freedom. When your flag reaches the point of being faded or shows signs of wear, like frayed ends or the stitching coming apart on some of the stripes, it is time to retire that flag and replace it with a brand new one. But when you take the old flag down, you shouldn't just throw it in the trash, there is a proper way to retire a flag from service.