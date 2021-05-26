NBA playoff schedule: First-round matchups, results, game times and TV info
The NBA playoffs are upon us, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are the top seed for the first time in 20 years with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way. The second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are strong contenders, as are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.www.msn.com