Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoff schedule: First-round matchups, results, game times and TV info

By Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA playoffs are upon us, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are the top seed for the first time in 20 years with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way. The second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are strong contenders, as are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Nba On Tnt#Nba All Star Game#Nfl Scores#Hawks#Brooklyn Nets#Milwaukee Bucks#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns#Wizards Sixers#Sixers 125#Wizards 118 Game#Sixers 120#Espn#Tnt#Abc#Grizzlies Grizzlies#Lakers 90 Game 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Instant Reaction: Final Western Conference Standings

----------Play-in Tournament------------------------ The NBA Playoffs will look different this year. As part of the condensed COVID-19 schedule, the teams ranked #7-#10 in the conference standings will participate in a four-team playoff for the final two playoff spots. The #7 seed and #8 seed will face off for an opportunity to play the #2 seed in the conference. Then the loser of that game will face the winner of a prior game between the #9 seed and #10 seed for an opportunity to play the #8 seed. Clear as mud? Hopefully this graphic from the NBA will help:
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBABradenton Herald

Clippers lose to Thunder, land fourth seed and playoff series against Mavericks

The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Dallas in the first round of the playoffs after their 117-112 road loss against Oklahoma City on Sunday, the final day of the NBA’s regular season. That result, combined with Denver’s loss in Portland and the Lakers’ win over...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May

Add it to the list: Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May. Golden State point guard Steph Curry took home the corresponding award in the West. It’s Westbrook’s ninth Player of the Month award and his first since December 2017. Westbrook’s numbers...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.