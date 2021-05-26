Cancel
HBO's Los Angeles Lakers Series Adds Seven to Cast

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory Cochrane, Danny Burstein, Austin Aaron, Ta’Nika Gibson, Edwin Hodge, Terence Davis and Ja’Quan Cole have joined HBO’s upcoming sports drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers. The seven actors join an increasingly high-profile and star-studded series cast. The untitled project, ordered at HBO in December 2019, is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

