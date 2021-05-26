Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The EV Market Is Consolidating In Preparation For Hyper-Growth. With the EV and the alternative fuel Industries entering their next phase the narrative has become one of partnerships, collaborations, and deals. For the big players, it's about securing supply chains and most importantly batteries to ensure ramping production targets can be met. While the smaller players are also having issues with batteries and supply chains, for them it's more about differentiation and securing a niche within this rapidly growing and evolving industry than anything else. It doesn’t matter if a small, start-up EV company has a secure supply chain if some other larger player upstages them.