Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford says it expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to the amount it’s spending to develop them. During a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday morning, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

www.newscenter1.tv
