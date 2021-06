President Biden has delivered more for the pandemic than Ex-President Trump did in his last year. I cannot understand is how one can praise Ex-President Trump for his warp speed program, and now be against taking the vaccine. We can all find a list of vaccinations that your child must receive to attend school, and if you were concerned about losing you freedoms over wearing a mask, I suppose the same is true when we see signs of “No shorts, no shoes, no service.” I will note that Biden has about a 70 percent approval for his handling of COVID-19, about 60 percent overall, and the number of people who feel that we are on the right track has increased by 20 points.