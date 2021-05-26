Cancel
Cuomo picks two for seats on New York's highest court

By Steve Bittenbender, The Center Square contributor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he’s nominated Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas to fill one of two vacancies on the state’s Court of Appeals. Singas’ selection was one of two the governor made Tuesday to the state’s top court. He also picked Judge Anthony Cannataro, the...

PoliticsVanity Fair

Just What New Yorkers Want: to Pay Andrew Cuomo’s Exorbitant Legal Fees

As the probe into Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal grows, so, too, has the taxpayer tab for his legal counsel. The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that Cuomo, who’s under federal investigation for his administration’s apparent undercounting of COVID deaths in nursing homes, inked a $2.5 million contract with the legal firm Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC last month—a price tag a million dollars higher than the previous maximum contract amount.
Drinkswskg.org

Busy June Planned For New York State Legislature

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – The New York State Legislature is scheduled to end its session in mid-June, and lawmakers have a long list of priorities they hope to finish before then. Criminal justice reform tops the list for many Democratic senators and Assembly members, including changes to the state’s parole system. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, speaking on public radio station WCNY’s “The Capitol Pressroom,” said parole needs to be reformed.
LawPosted by
Big Frog 104

11 New York State Mayors Call for Passage of Strict New Gun Law

Mayors from 11 New York cities have called on leadership in the state legislature to enact a stricter gun law in the state. The letter, addressed to State Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, urges the leaders to take action and pass a law that would hold “bad actors” in the gun industry accountable.
New York City, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cuomo Announces NYS Has Lowest Weekly Positivity Rate In Nation

Governor Andrew Cuomo during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo also announced that New York has the lowest weekly positivity rate in the nation at 0.64 percent. Of 71,019 tests reported for Tuesday June 1st, 431 were positive for an infection rate of 0.61 percent. COVID hospitalizations have dropped by 25 from the day prior for a total of 1,007 patients. This marks the lowest patient count since October 21st last year. ICU patients throughout the state dropped by 3 for a total of 252 and 136 of those with intubations. Unfortunately, there were 11 deaths statewide.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

New York has lowest COVID positivity rate in country; Cuomo calls on tourists to return

Once the epicenter of the pandemic, New York recorded the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country this week as Gov. Cuomo hopes to entice tourists to return to the Empire State. New York’s seven-day coronavirus case rate stood at 0.64%, a major milestone for a state that suffered the worst of the outbreak last year and is now on the cusp of a comeback, the governor announced Wednesday. ...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York taxpayers could foot Cuomo's $2.5M legal bills

New York taxpayers could end up footing the bill for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ’s (D) $2.5 million contract with a lawyer representing him in a federal probe into the alleged altering of the number of deaths in nursing homes in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo said on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Andrew Cuomo campaign to host $10,000-per-person fundraiser

The gubernatorial campaign for scandal-ridden New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to host a pricey fundraising event in New York City this summer as the number of 2022 challengers grows. Admission into the “summer reception” event in support of the governor’s reelection campaign requires a contribution of $10,000 per...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Despite $5M book deal, Gov. Cuomo making taxpayers foot $2.5M legal defense tab

Taxpayers are being forced to shell out more than $900 an hour for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lead defense lawyer, to help him try and fend off multiple allegations of sexual harassment, charges that he used staffers to help write a book detailing his handling of the pandemic and claims that he and aides hid from the public the true death toll among patients of nursing homes.
New York City, NYmediaite.com

BREAKING: New York City Records ZERO New Covid Deaths

New York City recorded zero new Covid deaths on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. That good news came as NYC saw a 0.83% positivity rate — the lowest seen since the pandemic began and authorities started measuring that statistic. “We are going to remember this day, June 21st, 2021,”...
New York City, NYNew York Post

GOP mayoral candidate Sliwa urges probe of pricy Gov. Cuomo fundraiser amid scandals

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is calling for a state probe of scandal-scarred Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s high-dollar June 29 re-election fundraiser. Sliwa urged state Attorney General Letitia James to scrutinize who is calling up donors on Cuomo’s behalf to kick in to his re-election campaign amid multiple active investigations of the governor over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and several sexual harassment allegation from women, some of whom worked for the governor.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governor Cuomo’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Passport Program

At the end of March 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he was launching the nation’s only Vaccine Passport Program. In order to gain entry to venues that host large-scale events, including sports stadiums and concert halls, people must scan proof that they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or recently tested negative for the virus. Medium-sized venues—for instance, those that host performing arts or catered events—can operate at increased capacity if they require patrons to submit such evidence. Although the Governor repeats the word “voluntary” ad nauseum when describing the program, New Yorkers should not be fooled. The Program is anything but voluntary: New Yorkers are deprived of their basic constitutional rights if they do not participate.
Drinkswbfo.org

State Legislature begins sprint to close out 2021 session

The New York state legislature is scheduled to end its session in mid June. Lawmakers have a long list of priorities they hope to finish before then. Criminal justice reform tops the list for many Democratic Senators and Assemblymembers, including changes to the state’s parole system. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, speaking on public radio station WCNY’s The Capitol Pressroom, says she backs reforms to the state’s parole system.
Albany, NYNew York Post

Albany GOP blames Gov. Andrew Cuomo for spike in crime

ALBANY — Republican lawmakers blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for “lighting the match” that has triggered a recent spike in crime by signing criminal justice reforms championed by Democrats, including bail reform. “The governor said the three biggest issues facing New York City, this is Governor Cuomo: crime, crime and crime,”...
Seneca County, NYwwnytv.com

Cuomo announces New York’s first state veterans cemetery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we take time to remember our American veterans this Memorial Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing New York’s first state veterans cemetery. Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was unanimously picked by a state-appointed committee. The cemetery is in Seneca County. It’s the site of a former...