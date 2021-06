Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. BTS has surprised ARMYs once again. Just a day before McDonald’s launches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the group announced their partnership with the food giant includes exclusive merchandise as well. Although they didn’t reveal exactly what goodies fans can purchase, one thing’s for sure: ARMYs will be able to get their hands on special photocards. Since they’ll likely sell out quickly, here’s everything you need to know about the BTS x McDonald's collab merch in order to make sure you snag them.