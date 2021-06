Keir Starmer is not the first party leader who does not like doing the personal stuff. It’s not entirely his fault that he is not better known to the public. Taking over as Labour leader during a pandemic meant he gave his acceptance speech to his settee in his front room. Remarkably, the first time he addressed any audience was when he decided to “open up” in a long interview to Piers Morgan for his Life Stories programme on ITV on Tuesday night. That Starmer is relatively unknown to the voters is due in part to being reticent, risk-averse and...