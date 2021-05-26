UMD men's hockey: Former Bulldogs' captain Mackay enters coaching ranks with former junior team
Former Minnesota Duluth captain and two-time national champion Parker Mackay has entered the coaching ranks. Mackay, who captained the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019, was named assistant coach of the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League on Wednesday. He’ll be working under fourth-year head coach and assistant general manager Bram Stephen.www.duluthnewstribune.com