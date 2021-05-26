Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1RaT_0aCGS4JS00

MADRID (Reuters) - An eight-week decline in Spain’s coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause.

“The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by the epidemic in population groups below the age of 50,” she told a news conference after a weekly meeting of regional health chiefs.

Unlike neighbouring France, which plans to offer vaccines to all adults from May 31, Spain is progressively working its way downwards through age groups and has just begun giving shots to people aged 50-59.

Nevertheless, the national incidence of the virus as measured over the past 14 days reached 126 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, down 13% in a week. In the coastal region of Valencia, the incidence fell to just 31 cases, among the lowest in Europe.

Health Ministry data showed Spain had administered some 25.3 million vaccine doses and 8.4 million people have received a full course.

The ministry reported 5,007 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 3.65 million. The death toll rose by 54 to 79,801.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a delivery of some 13 million doses in June would help Spain hit its target of vaccinating 70% of the population by mid-August.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infections#Population Health#Stagnation#Vaccine Doses#Population Groups#Spanish#Health Ministry Data#France#Mid August#Age Groups#Health Minister#Madrid#June#Regional Health Chiefs#Younger People#Valencia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthktwb.com

Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases. It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806...
Public Healthptcnews.tv

Coronavirus: Delhi COVID-19 cases continue to decline

As the second wave of coronavirus has started to decline in the national capital, Delhi on Thursday continued to record a decline in new cases of COVID-19. Delhi reported 3231 new coronavirus cases, 7831 COVID-19 recoveries, and 233 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of...
Public Healthnprillinois.org

Singapore Faces Surge In COVID-19 Infections

The island nation of Singapore was an early victor in the fight with COVID-19. Now, like many countries in Asia, it’s fighting a surge in infections traced to South Asia. NPR’s Michael Sullivan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Worldkhabarhub.com

10 more COVID-19 infected die in Rupandehi

KATHMANDU: Ten more people infected with COVID-19 have succumbed to the virus in Rupandehi district in the past 24 hours. According to Dr Narayan Pokharel, the information officer of Bhim Hospital, a 57-year-old man of Omsatiya rural municipality-6, 65-year-old man of Gaidhawa rural municipality-3, Rupandehi, 45-year-old man of Siddhartha municipality-1, 45-year-old man of Ramgram municipality, Nawalparasi, 41-year-old woman of Suddhodhan municipality-5, Kapilvastu and 44-year-old man of Kothimai rural municipality-4, Rupandehi.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Spanish Hoteliers Upbeat As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Hotels across Spain are reopening as the vital summer season gets underway, fueled by an easing of domestic and international travel restrictions and increasing vaccination levels. Hotel brands active in Spain are moving ahead with new openings at the same time there is growing investor interest in the sector.
Public Healthsapeople.com

South Africa Covid Update: 3 755 New COVID-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 3 755 new COVID-19 infections, as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown adjusted level two, with effect from Monday. This means South Africa now has 1 662 825 cases of Coronavirus since the first person tested positive in March last year. Meanwhile, 24 more...
Public Healththechronicle-online.com

Decline seen in new local COVID-19 cases

The weekly COVID-19 case count in Brantford and Brant County is trending downward. The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. With 49 new cases reported for the first four days of this week, the area is on pace to fall...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

As infections dwindle, Spanish regions mull looser mask rules

MADRID (Reuters) – Madrid and the central Spanish region of Castilla la Mancha are considering easing rules on wearing face masks outdoors, officials said on Monday, as falling transmission and rising vaccination rates have lowered the risk of COVID-19 infection. Masks have been mandatory indoors and out across most of...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Singapore 'on track' to relax pandemic curbs in two weeks, says PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that the city-state "should be able to relax" coronavirus-related restrictions after June 13 as scheduled. "Because of your support, the number of cases has come down," Lee said in a televised statement. "We should be on track to bring this outbreak...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Germany probes possible fraud after surge in testing centers

BERLIN — German authorities are investigating allegations of fraud involving the massive rollout of free coronavirus tests, which are being carried out now in converted cellphone stores, beauticians and art galleries across the country. Germans have to present a negative test result in order to enter non-essential stores, visit restaurants...
ScienceNature.com

Infection kinetics of Covid-19 and containment strategy

The devastating trail of Covid-19 is characterized by one of the highest mortality-to-infected ratio for a pandemic. Restricted therapeutic and early-stage vaccination still renders social exclusion through lockdown as the key containment mode.To understand the dynamics, we propose PHIRVD, a mechanistic infection propagation model that Machine Learns (Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo) the evolution of six infection stages, namely healthy susceptible (H), predisposed comorbid susceptible (P), infected (I), recovered (R), herd immunized (V) and mortality (D), providing a highly reliable mortality prediction profile for 18 countries at varying stages of lockdown. Training data between 10 February to 29 June 2020, PHIRVD can accurately predict mortality profile up to November 2020, including the second wave kinetics. The model also suggests mortality-to-infection ratio as a more dynamic pandemic descriptor, substituting reproduction number. PHIRVD establishes the importance of early and prolonged but strategic lockdown to contain future relapse, complementing futuristic vaccine impact.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU agrees to add Japan to safe travel list, holds off on Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 countries approved the addition of...
WorldYNET News

With infection rate at near zero, Israel lifts most coronavirus restrictions

Israel on Tuesday lifted almost all of its coronavirus restrictions, six months after the launch of the world-leading vaccination drive that has seen the daily infection rate in the country plummet to near zero. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. As of Tuesday morning, Israel had 350 active COVID cases,...
Public HealthWashington Post

Doctors prepare to ration care as covid surge leaves Malaysia in ‘total lockdown’

Coronavirus cases are soaring. Hospitals are growing crowded. And officials are warning that doctors may soon have to decide who lives. While India’s covid-19 crisis is far from over, the number of new coronavirus infections per million people in Malaysia has overtaken that of the more populous South Asian country. Malaysia, with its roughly 32 million people, now registers more new cases per capita than any medium- or large-sized country in Asia, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.