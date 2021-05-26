Cancel
USTR submits new WTO proposal to curb forced labor on fishing vessels

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Wednesday said it submitted a new proposal to the World Trade Organization aimed at curbing the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, urging member countries to explicitly recognize the problem.

The USTR said in a statement its proposal urges WTO countries to curb harmful subsidies to fishing activities that may be associated with illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

