Omaha, NE

Young entrepreneurs showcased and mentored at Sunday event

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
On Sunday, more than 40 young entrepreneurs set up shop at the Design Center in Omaha for the Omaha Acton Children's Business Fair.

Each child developed a brand, created a product or service, built a marketing strategy and then opened for a one-day marketplace to paying customers.

Local entrepreneurs served as judges and gave each business owner encouragement and feedback to help them improve. The theme of the event was finding the treasure in each challenge we face and allowing failures to help us grow and move forward instead of giving up.

The kids were extra excited this year as the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

On average, each business made $100.

Learn more about Acton Academy Omaha: actonomaha.org

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

