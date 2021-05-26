Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cattaraugus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Salamanca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Allegany State Park, New Albion, Conewango, Randolph, Napoli, East Randolph and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 18. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
