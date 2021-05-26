Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus Accumulating Wet Snow across the Higher Terrain Steady rain that is falling across all of the Western Southern Tier will fall as a few hours of wet snow into the early evening hours across the higher elevations south of Ellicottville and Belmont. The snow could accumulate an inch or two for elevations near or above 2000 feet. This should mainly just be a picturesque snowfall without any issues...as many trees are not yet foliated and road surface temperatures are well above freezing.