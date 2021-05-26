Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cattaraugus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Salamanca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Allegany State Park, New Albion, Conewango, Randolph, Napoli, East Randolph and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 18. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus Accumulating Wet Snow across the Higher Terrain Steady rain that is falling across all of the Western Southern Tier will fall as a few hours of wet snow into the early evening hours across the higher elevations south of Ellicottville and Belmont. The snow could accumulate an inch or two for elevations near or above 2000 feet. This should mainly just be a picturesque snowfall without any issues...as many trees are not yet foliated and road surface temperatures are well above freezing.