Netflix's cure for your insufferable indecision has now gone mobile

Now it is very normal to consume multimedia content on demand. The Internet has given this possibility and it is not only useful to see all the episodes of a season, you can also see all the seasons of a series in a row without having to search more than one site. Not all have the same series and movies, so you have to choose very well which one has your favorites. And if you no longer want to continue with the one you are, do not worry, because If you have a Netflix account, we will tell you how to cancel your subscription.