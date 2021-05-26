Netflix's cure for your insufferable indecision has now gone mobile
This story was originally published on Apr 28, 2021 and last updated on May 26, 2021. Channel surfing has been a casualty of the switch from cable TV to Netflix or Hulu. Gone are the halcyon days of watching The Shawshank Redemption on TNT just because it's on. Stumbling on a cult classic or a forgotten hit on weekend afternoons might have been left in the past, but Netflix is making an effort to modernize the experience with its new "Play Something" button.www.androidpolice.com