Netflix's cure for your insufferable indecision has now gone mobile

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally published on Apr 28, 2021 and last updated on May 26, 2021. Channel surfing has been a casualty of the switch from cable TV to Netflix or Hulu. Gone are the halcyon days of watching The Shawshank Redemption on TNT just because it's on. Stumbling on a cult classic or a forgotten hit on weekend afternoons might have been left in the past, but Netflix is making an effort to modernize the experience with its new "Play Something" button.

Android Police

Android Police

IN THIS ARTICLE
