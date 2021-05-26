Solomon Plumbing Co. Partners With Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports for Charlotte and Texas

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team fought hard for a 12th-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The day started on a high note as Herbst earned his first career Xfinity Series pole position during qualifying Saturday morning. When the green flag waved for the 200-lap race, the Las Vegas native continued to show speed and led the first seven laps. A tight-handling racecar made his efforts to stay in the top-10 more difficult, however, and the No. 98 Monster Energy team was assessed a pit penalty at the end of Stage 2. But Herbst and the team showed their perseverance during the final stage as the 22-year-old worked his way back into the top-20 by lap 106 and into the top-10 just 20 laps later. The final blow to his hopes for a top-10 came on a lap-186 restart. Herbst was eighth when debris from a multicar accident ahead of him cut down the right-front tire of his Ford Mustang. He was forced to pit road for tires and was 17th for the race’s final restart on lap 193. Herbst picked up five positions over the final seven laps, just two positions short of his fourth top-10 of the season.