Texas State

Solomon Plumbing Co. Partners With Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports for Charlotte and Texas

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome new partner, Solomon Plumbing Co., to the team as a primary partner on Landon Cassill’s No. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet for two races. Solomon Plumbing, based out of Michigan and North Carolina, specializes in plumbing and fire services for new...

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Finishes 18th at Charlotte

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR’s longest race, seemed especially long for Matt DiBenedetto and the Menards/Masterforce Tools team. DiBenedetto and the No. 21 team never seemed to find the combination they needed to be competitive and wound up 18th, two laps behind the leaders. “Our Menards/Masterforce Tools...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Takes the Win at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) annual Memorial Day weekend event brought Kyle Larson his second victory of the year when he powered his No. 5 MetroTech Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the 62nd Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In dominating fashion, Larson swept all three stage wins and led a race-high 327 laps en route to his eighth-career victory in 238 starts in NASCAR’s Premier Series.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Custer Finishes 21st at Charlotte

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Cole Custer started 23rd and finished 24th. ● The...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Harvick Finishes 10th in Coca-Cola 600

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Kevin Harvick started fifth and finished fourth, earning seven...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Cut Tire Spoils Newman’s Coke 600

In the sport’s longest race of the season, Ryan Newman appeared to have his Kohler Generators Ford dialed in within the first two stages of racing, before a cut tire with just over 100 laps to go spoiled his evening - relegating him to a 27th-place finish in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Moffitt, Dillion take on the Alsco 300

Our Motorsports teammates Brett Moffitt and Ty Dillion fought a hard fight Saturday May 29th at Charlotte Motorspeedway. The day started early Saturday morning with qualifying. Moffitt and the No. 02 Good Sams Camaro qualified 15th and the No. 23 Gun Broker Camaro of Dillion 10th. In the opening laps...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Riley Herbst Finishes 12th at Charlotte

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team fought hard for a 12th-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The day started on a high note as Herbst earned his first career Xfinity Series pole position during qualifying Saturday morning. When the green flag waved for the 200-lap race, the Las Vegas native continued to show speed and led the first seven laps. A tight-handling racecar made his efforts to stay in the top-10 more difficult, however, and the No. 98 Monster Energy team was assessed a pit penalty at the end of Stage 2. But Herbst and the team showed their perseverance during the final stage as the 22-year-old worked his way back into the top-20 by lap 106 and into the top-10 just 20 laps later. The final blow to his hopes for a top-10 came on a lap-186 restart. Herbst was eighth when debris from a multicar accident ahead of him cut down the right-front tire of his Ford Mustang. He was forced to pit road for tires and was 17th for the race’s final restart on lap 193. Herbst picked up five positions over the final seven laps, just two positions short of his fourth top-10 of the season.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Paretta Autosport Post-Race Indianapolis 500 Report

For the first time in the 105-year history of the Indianapolis 500, a team comprised primarily of women has competed in the world’s largest sporting event. It was a dream brought to reality by long-time motorsport executive and team principal Beth Paretta who launched Paretta Autosport just four months ago with the idea of creating a more inclusive space for women in motorsports.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hill Gains Ground in Points with Efficient Top-10 at Charlotte

Austin Hill earned his seventh top-10 result of the 2021 season with a ninth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra matched his finish from CMS in 2020, but managed to score the second-most points (44) of all drivers in the field. The efficient evening for the Winston, Ga. driver resulted in him gaining a position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings and sits third after 10 events.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Captures Third Victory of 2021 at Charlotte

John Hunter Nemechek captured the checkered flag in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C) Motor Speedway for his third win of 2021. With his win, Nemechek extends his points lead over Ben Rhodes to 44 points. Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in series history, scored his 40th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Coca-Cola 600

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Military Appreciation Team Bring Fast Chevy to Coca-Cola 600. “I am so proud of everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road team. We had some adversity today, but this RCR team rallied to get over everything and put together something at the end to be proud of. The Coca-Cola 600 is a long, grueling night and a lot of it is just about who can have a clean race. We didn’t have the cleanest of races, but we rebounded well. We earned stage points in every stage tonight, and did a great job of keeping up with adjustments as the track changed. Even when we fell back in the running order we kept our cool, didn't give up, and were able to drive back into the top-10. Everyone did a great job. If we keep bringing cars like this to the track, we will win races. The most important part of the night was riding with Chief Special Warfare Operator David A. Fegyo on the windshield header and honoring our military with a patriotic Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet."
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Meyer Shank Racing Wins Indianapolis 500

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The popular Brazilian racer started the race from eighth on the grid and moved up to take the lead on lap 37. Saving fuel early in his run, Castroneves raced in the top seven through the majority...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

The Stars Come Out For Coca-Cola 600 Festivities

A who's-who of entertainment and sports icons visited Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday to experience the excitement of the Coca-Cola 600. World-renowned talk show host Jay Leno and his longtime musical director, Kevin Eubanks, met with military veterans before taking over as co-Grand Marshals during the pre-race buildup to the green flag.