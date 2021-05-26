Cancel
DIE-REK and RKHTY team up for an heartfelt collaboration titled "Eyes Across the Room"

By Tayo Odutola
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian emcee DIE-REK shares his new single "Eyes Across the Room" which sees him collaborating with New York singer RKHTY and the two bring back that good old refreshing 90s styled hip-hop. The production is reminiscent of the classic "Ice Cream" record by Raekwon in terms of sound and aesthetic. From the punchy boom-bap drums, airy solemn keys, and dusty basslines that all merge to form the perfect backdrop for DIE-REK's smooth and impassioned performance.

