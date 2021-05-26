DIE-REK and RKHTY team up for an heartfelt collaboration titled "Eyes Across the Room"

Continuing to spread his feel-good production style around the world, Marshmello is easily a legend in the music industry today as he works towards his vision of sharing love and positivity across the globe. From all those positive vibes and euphoric singles to even some bass-infused madness, Marshmello really can do it all and he has proven to show no limits when it comes down to experimentation. Recently raising the bar by collaborating with American boyband The Jonas Brothers for their catchy single “Leave Before You Love Me,” there is no stopping Marshmello from taking over the music industry one experimental beat at a time. Throwing it down even harder for a fusion of hip-hop and bass music, Marshmello has teamed up with rapper Juicy J and bass producer Eptic for their massive collaboration on “Hitta.”