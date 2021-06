This seems to be a concept that has been trending in recent years as society continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, racial violence and the toxic partisanship that has deeply divided our country. To some, environmentalism represents an abstract issue, such as saving endangered species or conserving rainforests in far off places. For others, it might mean an organized response from a group of concerned and well-informed citizens against faceless corporations polluting the land, or pushing back against fossil fuel dependency, landfills and over-consumption of earth’s natural resources.