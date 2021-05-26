Before you jump in...make sure your favorite waterway isn't contaminated by E. coli

Yesterday, based on a review of safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials in the United States, the expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC formally recommended expanding the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 through 15. Yesterday evening, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) issued a standing order for providers that makes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to North Carolinians ages 12 and older.