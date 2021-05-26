My goodness, Le Moyne says, that’s greatness! Alums honored

Honorary doctorates go to two dentists who help patients gratis. Pain-free, no fee. For serving charity, two dentists now have what may be their most important academic honor. Le Moyne College grads Dr. David Dasher (’69) and Deacon Dr. Robert Fangio (’78) had retired from dentistry. But moved by values instilled back in school, they launched a gratis dental office in Syracuse — earning them each a Doctor of Humane Letters diploma on May 15 at Le Moyne’s honorary-degree ceremony.