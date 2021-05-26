Cancel
My goodness, Le Moyne says, that’s greatness! Alums honored

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonorary doctorates go to two dentists who help patients gratis. Pain-free, no fee. For serving charity, two dentists now have what may be their most important academic honor. Le Moyne College grads Dr. David Dasher (’69) and Deacon Dr. Robert Fangio (’78) had retired from dentistry. But moved by values instilled back in school, they launched a gratis dental office in Syracuse — earning them each a Doctor of Humane Letters diploma on May 15 at Le Moyne’s honorary-degree ceremony.

#College Education#Graduate Students#College Graduates#College Students#Syracuse University#Amaus Dental Services#Cathedral#Central New York#Sun#Deacon Personnel#The Diocese Of Syracuse#Canisius High School#Without Le Moyne#Greatness#Alumnus Dr Dasher#Honorary Doctorates#Gratitude#Goodness#Predental Students#Kindness
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Le Moyne College: Developing minds, hearts and souls for 75 years (Editorial Board Opinion)

In 1946, a new Jesuit college in Syracuse opened in a storefront on East Onondaga Street as its campus on the eastern edge of the city was being built. Le Moyne College, named after the 17th century Jesuit missionary to the Haudenosaunee, Simon Le Moyne, would “provide for the city a truly American school with religion and morality as the foundation stones,” wrote Syracuse Catholic Bishop Walter A. Foery, the driving force behind its creation.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

With fun the lone goal, Le Moyne women’s lacrosse plays a final time: ‘You guys are champions’ (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Le Moyne women’s lacrosse team added an interesting but raw prospect to its team at practice Thursday afternoon. School president Linda LeMura walked onto the field and saw the Dolphins working through a drill called “save the bacon.” In involves everyone lying on their stomachs, bouncing up when their numbers are called, fighting for a loose ball and then attacking the goal.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

Le Moyne men win another national lacrosse title; Syracuse women fall short in final

Marcellus graduate Matt Hutchings powered Le Moyne College to its sixth men's lacrosse Division II national championship on Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Dolphins broke away in the third quarter with five unanswered goals to jump out to a 10-5 lead over Lenoir-Rhyne University after the game was tied at halftime. Le Moyne cruised home to another national title and an unbeaten season with a 12-6 victory.
East Hartford, CTPosted by
Syracuse.com

Le Moyne lacrosse committed to a title in summer and won it Sunday: ‘This group is special’

East Hartford, Conn. -- As the summer months drew to a close, the potential 2021 lacrosse season of the Le Moyne College men remained very much in doubt. Covid, which canceled a 2020 schedule that the Dolphins had begun 4-0, was still devastating the country. Several players came back for a shot at finishing the job this year, but of course nothing was guaranteed.
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

Le Moyne’s Dolphin Tank competition awards thousands in development funds to student entrepreneurs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Le Moyne College’s fifth annual Dolphin Tank competition has provided funding for 10 student-founders who have launched “successful, growing” businesses, the college says. Le Moyne’s Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity organized the competition, which partners with regional, national, and global firms. The program functions in...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY’s indoor dining curfew ends; plus, Le Moyne completes perfect season (Good Morning CNY for June 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter (brought to you by Kinney Drugs) delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 53. See the 5-day forecast. RITZY MANSION JUMPS IN VALUE: The most valuable mansion in Onondaga County, a 24,300-square-foot Skaneateles Lake estate owned by John Mezzalingua, has jumped in value by nearly $10 million in one year, records show. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Phins pick up 6th national title as Le Moyne beats Lenoir-Rhyne 12-6

Le Moyne closed out a perfect season with a perfect ending on Sunday. After trailing Lenoir-Rhyne early in the national championship, the Phins rallied to capture their sixth title in program history in a 12-6 win. Marcellus product Matt Hutchings led the way with six goals in the finale. "I'm...
Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Title time for Phins? Le Moyne men's LAX team one win away

The Le Moyne men's lacrosse team is one win away from claiming their sixth national title. The 14-0 Phins will play Lenoir-Rhyne in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Connecticut. Earlier in the week, Phins head coach Dan Sheehan spoke on what has gone into getting his team to this moment.
College Sportsprogramminginsider.com

Lenoir-Rhyne vs Le Moyne Live How To Watch 2021 NCAA D II Men’s Lacrosse Championships Final Online Anywhere

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Welcome to NCAA Today, the First Daily Live Show Dedicated To NCAA and College. The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a membership-driven organization dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of student-athletes and equipping them with the skills to succeed on the playing field, in the classroom and throughout life.
Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Phins pick up 6th national title as Le Moyne beats Lenoir-Rhyne 12-6

High Schoolnny360.com

High school swimming: Carthage’s Badalato commits to Le Moyne, doesn’t stop working

Jason Badalato celebrated his college signing day by putting in work at the pool. The Comets senior signed his national letter of intent to swim with Division II Le Moyne in Syracuse on Wednesday. Badalato has been one of the best swimmers over the last few seasons for the Carthage program and set a school records in the 100-meter butterfly and 500 freestyle. He helped the Comets to a strong season in the Frontier League “A” Division through an abundance of virtual meets.